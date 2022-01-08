PKL 2021: Naveen Express does star turn for Dabang Delhi; U Mumbai and Patna Pirates prevail

As per the data provided by PKL website, Naveen, the reigning MVP finished the night with 18 points and extended his streak of scoring a Super 10 to 28 matches.

With this victory, Delhi continued their unbeaten start and reclaimed the top spot in the Season 8 standings.

After splitting the first eight points evenly, Delhi scored two unanswered points to leave UP Yoddha with just three players on the mat.

Shubham and Nitesh Kumar took advantage of the situation and Super Tackled Naveen to add a couple of points to their team's total. Buoyed by their defence, UP Yoddha grew into the game and outscored Delhi 5-2 to leave them with just two players on the mat.

UP.'s defence allowed Naveen to pick up the bonus before pinning him down to reduce Delhi to a solitary player. They got a touch on the last defender without much resistance and inflicted the game's first All Out to take a 15-9 lead.

UP Yoddha's defensive unit continued their stellar work and helped their side extend their lead to seven. But two unanswered points from Vijay in the final minute of the first half saw Delhi go into the break trailing 18-13.

After an uncharacteristic first half, the Naveen Express clicked into gear. He picked up six raid points in the first eight minutes of the second half to reduce UP Yoddha to just a solitary man on the mat. UP's raiders showed tremendous grit to avoid the All Out but eventually succumbed to Naveen's relentless raiding, as Delhi took a 26-25 lead.

Over the next four minutes, Naveen and Delhi's defence combined to push their team's advantage to three. UP Yoddha tried to mount a comeback and did manage to add points to their total courtesy of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. But they had no answer to Naveen, who picked up the game's final point, confirming the victory for his team.

U Mumba prevail over Titans

Later, a combined 21 raid points from Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar helped U Mumba beat the Telugu Titans 48-38.

U Mumba's Rinku scored a career-high seven tackle points, while skipper Fazel Atrachali chipped in with four tackle points.

After trailing 0-2, U Mumba scored six unanswered points, with Mohsen Maghsoudlou and the defence contributing a couple of points each and raiders V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh adding one.

Ajith's two-point raid followed by Abhishek's second touch point of the night left the Titans with just a solitary player on the mat. U Mumba's defence made short work of the raider to assert supremacy.

Patna edge Gujarat

And in the last match of the day, Patna Pirates unbeaten extended their unbeaten as they edged Gujarat Giants 27-26 in a thriller.

The win takes Pirates to the second spot while Giants, which has lost its last three games, remains ninth.