PKL 12: Senior Or Own Brother, Doesn't Matter! Devank Dalal Issues Challenge To Naveen Kumar– Exclusive By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 16:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengal Warriorz' newest star signing, Devank Dalal, is ready to take the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 by storm. Bought for a whopping ₹2.205 crore at the PKL 2025 Auction in Mumbai, the 22-year-old raider from Rohtak, Haryana, carries the weight of massive expectations - and he's embracing it head-on.

The biggest sensation of PKL 11, Dalal scripted history by becoming the first-ever raider to score over 300 raid points in a single season. His 301 points at an average of 12.04 per match, including 18 Super 10s, powered Patna Pirates' improbable run to the final last year. While Patna eventually fell to Haryana Steelers in the title clash, Dalal's heroics made him the hottest property in the auction.

Speaking exclusively to MyKhel, Dalal brushed aside talks of balancing pressure and hunger after becoming the most expensive Indian player this season. "There is no such thing as balance. The team has put a lot of trust in me when they bought me. My aim is to play my natural game and give my hundred percent to the side," he said.

Dalal will be guided by head coach Naveen Kumar at Bengal Warriorz and is relishing the experience. "Naveen coach saab has been a brilliant player himself and has represented India at the Asian Games. He has helped me rectify my mistakes and improve my skills. We share a great bond," he added.

PKL 12's opening clash throws up a mouth-watering contest as Bengal face Haryana Steelers - led by Dalal's former captain and mentor, Naveen Kumar, renowned for his blistering raids and consistency. But Dalal is clear about his approach: "Respect is on one side and being competitive is another. I respect every senior player, but on the mat, everyone is an opponent - senior or even your own brother. We play to win."

As the Warriorz prepare for a new era with Dalal leading their attack, he has a simple message for the fans: "Keep supporting us, we will put up a great show and won't let anyone down."

With such fierce determination, Devank Dalal is not just targeting a winning start - he's setting his sights on the PKL 12 crown.