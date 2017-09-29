PKL 2017: U-Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls to end Delhi-leg with a massive win

Kashiling Adake's massive haul early in the match set up a convincing 42-30 win for U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Adake dominated the first half by scoring 15 raid points that included two super raids, from which Bengaluru never recovered.

Such was the performance of the 24-year-old raider that he scored 10 of U Mumba's first 11 points of the match, completing his Super 10 only in the 11th minute, following which the Bulls succumbed to an All-Out.

Amid the rout, Adake crossed the 500-point milestone in Pro Kabaddi, becoming only the fourth player to do so.

His four-point super raid in the 18th minute ballooned Mumbai's lead to 11 points with the first half eventually ending 23-13 in favour of the Maharashtra side and only three Bulls players left on the mat.

The second half began with the Bulls on the back foot and soon falling to their second All-Out of the evening in the 22nd minute.

It was then that Bulls captain Rohit Kumar stepped up for his side by grabbing successive two-point raids, and registering a Super 10, reducing Mumbai to only three men on the mat and the points deficit to nine.

But a super tackle initiated by Kuldeep Singh in the 29th minute ended the Bulls captain's burst of points with the scores now reading 35-23 in favour of U Mumba.

Mumbai's attack and defence both clicked with the latter department perfectly fuelled by Surinder Singh's High 5.

Adake added just two points in the second half but his efforts early in the game laid the foundations. Kumar was the only player to stand out from Bengaluru with 12 points.

With the win, the Mumbai team has moved one rung up to third in Zone A.