English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors 39-30 in inter-zonal match

By
PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors 39-30 in inter-zonal match

Pune, Oct 21: In the first match of Inter-Zonal Challenge of Pro Kabaddi Season VI, Dabang Delhi KC registered a convincing win over Bengal Warriors by 39-30 here on Sunday (October 21). Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points for Delhi whereas Ravinder Pahal contributed four tackle points. Jang Kun Lee put in an impressive second-half performance to score 10 points but it wasn't enough.

It was a tight start to the match as both teams were leveled at 2-2 after two minutes with Bengal Warriors getting two tackle points and Dabang Delhi scoring a raid and tackle point. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit scored a raid point each as Dabang Delhi tied the match at 4-4 after five minutes.

Points Table | Fixtures | Results

Maninder Singh scored with a two-point to give Bengal Warriors 8-5 lead in the 8th minute. Dabang Delhi fought back once again to level the match at 8-8 in the 10th minute. Dabang Delhi inflicted the first all out of the match in the 11th minute to lead 12-9.

At the end of the first half Dabang Delhi led 16-13. Bengal Warriors' defence didn't get going in the first half as they scored just one tackle point.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi assert further dominance as they inflicted an all-out in the 23rd minute to lead 25-15. Bengal Warriors' were looking slightly out of sorts but made a strong attempt to make a comeback.

Jang Kun Lee who had a quiet first half made crucial raid points at regular intervals. However, that was more down to Dabang Delhi taking their foot off the pedal. Jang Kun Lee ended up with a super 10 for Bengal Warriors.

With less than five minutes to go, Jang Kun Lee made a raid to reduce the deficit to 10 points. Dabang Delhi made no mistakes in the end and ran out comfortable winners.

In the next round of matches, U Mumba will face Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BET 0 - 1 VLD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 23:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue