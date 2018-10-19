PKL 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan to taste first win of the season

Ajay Kumar who came on a substitute was the hero for Gujarat as he scored 6 crucial points. Sachin produced a very good all-round performance and scored 12 points for Gujarat.

Puneri Paltan were let down by their defence as they scored just seven points. Out of the seven points, six were scored by Girish Erna kwho didn't get much support. Nitin Tomar's excellent raiding performance of 13 points went in vain as Puneri Paltan as they began their home league with a disappointing defeat.

You can block, you can dash, you can tackle... but Nitin Tomar will escape and score a Super 10! 💪😎 #PUNvGUJ #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/fDK0aI3Og5 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 18, 2018

Gujarat Fortunegiants started strongly as they led 4-0 after two minutes with Prapanjan getting two raid points. Nitin Tomar singlehandedly got Puneri Paltan back in the contest with three quick points. Tomar then came up with a super raid in the fifth minute to give Pune 7-5 lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants forced a super tackle in the 14th minute to lead 12-11. Both teams were locked in an intense battle and traded raid and tackle points. There was very little to separate both of them at the end of the first half as they were tied at 15-15.

Nitin Tomar was in exceptional form as he picked up 11 raid points. Such was his impact that no other Pune raider managed to get even a single raid point.

Fortune did favour the giants, as they pulled off a stunning 34-28 win over Puneri Paltan to bring up their maiden win of #VivoProKabaddi Season 6. #PUNvGUJ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 18, 2018

Deepak Kumar Dahiya came up with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Pune 17-15 lead. The second half saw Gujarat Fortunegiants take control of the match as they kept Nitin Tomar quiet for almost 15 minutes. Sachin was doing the bulk of scoring for Gujarat Fortunegiants with tackle and raid points.

Ajay Kumar made a successful raid in the 30th minute to level the match at 20-20 for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat inflicted an all out in the 33rd minute to lead 25-20. Ajay Kumar came up with a brilliant super raid in the 35th minute to give Gujarat 30-22 lead.

Nitin Tomar scored with a quick raid for Puneri Paltan as they cut the deficit to seven points in the 36th minute. Gujarat Fortunegiants showed a lot of composure in the last few minutes as they ran out eventual winners.

In tomorrow's matches Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will face Jaipur Pink Panthers.

