English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers cruise past Gujarat Fortunegiants

By
pkl

Sonepat, October 12: Haryana Steelers began their home leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on a positive note as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25. Steelers’ star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven points as well. For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points. It was an all round effort from Haryana which propelled them to win the match.

PKL Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Haryana Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will. With Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of damage on Gujarat. Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.

The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.

In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana to cheer them on. In front of raucous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sunil Kumar at the back for Gujarat was a rock and scored five tackle points. In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.

The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back to back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.

However it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match 32-25.

In Saturday’s matches Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba.

Match Awards

  • VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Monu Goyat (Jersey 2), Haryana Steelers
  • THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Kuldeep Singh (Jersey 44), Haryana Steelers
  • JSW MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Sunil (Jersey 55), Haryana Steelers

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 22:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue