PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers cruise past Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sonepat, October 12: Haryana Steelers began their home leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on a positive note as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25. Steelers’ star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven points as well. For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points. It was an all round effort from Haryana which propelled them to win the match.
Haryana Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will. With Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of damage on Gujarat. Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.
कप्तान मोनू गोयत बनें बेस्ट रेडर 🙌💪— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 12, 2018
A first-class debut. Present to you the raider of the match, our #DhaakadCaptain Monu Goyat 🙌💪#ShaanSeSteelers pic.twitter.com/7UmoZwop2R
The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.
In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana to cheer them on. In front of raucous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Sunil Kumar at the back for Gujarat was a rock and scored five tackle points. In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.
The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back to back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.
#ShaanSeSteelers! 😍@HaryanaSteelers' dominance over @Fortunegiants continues as they begin their home leg with a 💪 win! #HARvGUJ #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/GWgBoglTnH— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 12, 2018
However it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match 32-25.
In Saturday’s matches Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba.
Source: Press Release