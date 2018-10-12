PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers cruise past Gujarat Fortunegiants

PKL Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Haryana Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will. With Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of damage on Gujarat. Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.

कप्तान मोनू गोयत बनें बेस्ट रेडर 🙌💪



A first-class debut. Present to you the raider of the match, our #DhaakadCaptain Monu Goyat 🙌💪#ShaanSeSteelers pic.twitter.com/7UmoZwop2R — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 12, 2018

The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.

In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana to cheer them on. In front of raucous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sunil Kumar at the back for Gujarat was a rock and scored five tackle points. In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.

The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back to back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.

However it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match 32-25.

In Saturday’s matches Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba.

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Monu Goyat (Jersey 2), Haryana Steelers

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Kuldeep Singh (Jersey 44), Haryana Steelers

JSW MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Sunil (Jersey 55), Haryana Steelers

Source: Press Release