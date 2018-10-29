PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers loot Patna Pirates to beat them by 43-32

Surender Nada was appointed as the Assistant Coach for Haryana Steelers increasing his responsibilities for the team. Monu Goyat's absence had no effect on Haryana Steelers as they defeated Patna with ease.

Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Pardeep Narwal getting his 700th raid point today had no effect on the match as he couldn't inspire his team to a victory. Vikas Kandola and Naveen made great raids to get Super 10s while Kuldeep Singh made the efforts in the defensive department.

Pardeep Narwal started the raids for Patna Pirates and acquired a quick raid point to become the second man in PKL history to reach the 700 raid point mark. Both team's raiders made great starts as they got raid points in each raid.

Silencing the home support! 💪



Standing up to the occasion, Vikash Khandola & @HaryanaSteelers stopped the #PirateHamla tonight, winning their third match of the season. pic.twitter.com/9Kez0yLf87 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 28, 2018

Vikas Kandola tried to get more out of the moment in the 5th minute after Jaideep went out of bounds and saw Vikas Kale dash him out of court to make the score 4-5 in favour of Haryana Steelers.

A jersey pull in the 7th minute on Pardeep Narwal to make it 7-6 and save him as it was the Do-Or-Die raid. His absence makes a huge difference on the team as seen in Saturday's (October 27) match against U Mumba.

Vikas Kandola and Mayur started to make great raids as they started to increase the lead to 5 points by the 14th minute with 10-15 in Haryana's favour. Patna didn't let Haryana run away with the lead in half-time as they came back strong to reduce the gap to 2 points with 15-17 being the score on half time.

The second half saw Haryana completely dominate the half with constant raid and tackle points. They increased the lead to 6 points as Jaideep made the mistake of making a jersey pull in the 26th minute to deny Patna a Super Tackle.

By the 27th minute, Patna Pirates conceded their first All Out of the day as Vikas Kandola got Vijay and Jawahar to make it 20-28. Naveen, after coming back, made a Super Raid to take away Jawahar, Vikas Kale and Vijay out of the mat to make it 21-31 in the 28th minute.

Patna Pirates were inflicted another All Out in the 33rd minute to take the gap out of their reach completely with 23-38. Haryana continued to dominate with the help of Vikas Kandola and Naveen getting more touch points on Patna. A bad defensive performance by Patna Pirates just helped Haryana even more.

Patna tried to reduce the gap to not give Haryana another point from winning but the gap was too large to reduce as the match ended at Patna Pirates losing to Haryana Steelers 32-43.

On Tuesday, Puneri Paltan will face Gujarat Fortunegiants while the host Patna Pirates will face Telugu Titans.