PKL 2018: Puneri Paltan edge Bengaluru Bulls 27-25 in inter-zonal encounter

However, it was the home side which kept their nerve to come out victorious. Akshay Jadhav scored five crucial raid points for Puneri Paltan. Nitin Tomar chipped in with four raid points. For Puneri Paltan. Pawan Sehrawat and Kashiling Adaka combined to score 14 raid points but their effort went in vain.

Bengaluru Bulls started off strongly with Pawan Sehrawat getting raid points to lead 4-1 after three minutes. Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid in the 8th minute to give Puneri Paltan 6-5 lead. Bengaluru forced a super tackle in the 13th minute to tie the match at 9-9. Bengaluru Bulls fought back in the last couple of minutes of the first half to lead 13-10 at the break.

The second half was a close affair with both teams refusing to give an inch. Bengaluru Bulls led 22-20 after 30 minutes but Puneri Paltan refused to give up. Akshay Jadhav scored a crucial raid point in the 33rd minute to tie the match at 23-23.

In the 35th minute, Nitin Tomar got an important raid point for Puneri Paltan to give them 25-23 lead. Both teams were level at 25-25 in the 37th minute and the match could have gone either way. Puneri Paltan defence got an important tackle point in the 40th minute to send Kashiling Adake to the bench

Puneri Paltan held their nerve and composure in the last five minutes to register an important victory

In the next round of matches, U Mumba will face Telugu Titans while Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls.