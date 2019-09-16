English
PKL 2019: Five in a row for U.P. Yoddha as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-32

By
pkl

Pune, Sept. 16: In match number 93 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U.P. Yoddha notched up their fifth consecutive win as they defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall in Pune on Monday.

It was the day for raiders as Pune’s own Shrikant Jadhav notched up 9 raid points accompanied by Rishank Devadiga and Surender Gill who scored 8 and 7 points respectively. U.P. now is placed at the fifth position with 47 points from 15 games above U Mumba.

The first half started with Jaipur Pink Panthers drawing the first blood as a Super Raid by Sushil Gulia gave Jaipur a lead of 3-1 within the first 2 minutes.

U.P. Yoddha soon reduced the deficit and levelled the score at 5-5 and it was again the defence of U.P. which was playing a pivotal role. It was then Surender Gill who came up with the goods again as he gained two straight points for U.P. as he got both Amit Hooda and Pavan TR out.

Surender now was the man in the defence as well as he inflicted the first all-out on Jaipur with a tackle on Sachin Narwal. U.P. Yoddha led in the game 12-6 with 10 minutes remaining in the half. With 3 minutes remaining in the half the in-form man of U.P. came up with a super raid garnering 3 points and helping U.P. into an 18-11 lead.

Before the close of the half the experienced campaigner Rishank Devadiga scored a 2 point raid getting Pavan TR, Nitin Rawal out. At half-time U.P. Yoddha were ahead by 7 points at 20-13.

In the second half, it looked like a similar story as Rishank scored a two pointer raid helping U.P. into a 23-14 lead. With 7 minutes into the half U.P. Yoddha inflicted the second all-out on Jaipur rushing into a 29-21 lead.

There was no stopping Shrikant as he again broke through the defence of Jaipur scoring a two pointer and with this raid he achieved 350 points in Pro Kabaddi League.

In the end, Jaipur was no match for the well coordinated U.P. team as they closed the game and their fifth win in a row by a score line of 38-32.

U.P. Yoddha will next face off against U Mumba at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall in Pune on September 18.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 21:17 [IST]
