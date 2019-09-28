English
PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash Tamil Thalaivas

By
pkl

Panchkula, Sept. 28: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 50-21 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.

Rohit Gulia (11 points) and Sonu (15 points) secured Super 10s (awarded for 10 or more raid points) for Gujarat Fortunegiants as Tamil Thalaivas once again failed to impress on the mat. This was the third time Thalaivas defence conceded fifty or more points in a match this season.

The half was completely dominated by the Gujarat side, which came as no surprise considering the winless run Tamil Thalaivas were in. Manjeet Chhillar missed out from the starting lineup for the team from Chennai but the newcomers brought no change in fortunes for the star-studded team as they continued to leak points.

Rohit Gulia and Sonu picked points with ease for the Gujarat team while in defence Vinod Kumar and Pankaj kept successfully tackling Thalaivas’ raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Ajith Kumar.

The Gujarat side secured their first All-Out on the 10th minute of the match to open up a 7-point lead and it was cruise mode for the Fortunegiants from thereon. The first half ended with scores 20-9. The second half turned out to be just like the first half with the Thalaivas offering very little in defence and attack.

Sonu Jaglan and Rohit Gulia raced to their Super 10s as Gujarat inflicted two All-Outs in quick succession (6th and 12th minute of the half). Rahul Chaudhari reached a milestone of 1000 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League points with seven minutes left in the match but that was perhaps the only positive story in yet another hapless performance by the Thalaivas.

The Gujarat raiders and defenders continued to pick points at will and crossed the 50-point mark in the last minute to secure a comprehensive win to keep their chances of a playoff berth still alive.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 22:23 [IST]
