PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers look to reclaim second spot in battle against U Mumba

By
pkl

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Jaipur Pink Panthers face U Mumba in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 match next at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

PKL Results | PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures

As they bid to reverse their current run of form which has seen them lose three of their last four matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers must secure a positive result on Saturday. Meanwhile, U Mumba currently find themselves below Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top half of the Season 7 standings and they’ll want to make their position in the top 6 more comfortable with another win.

U Mumba’s mixed form in Season 7 continued as they followed up a five-point victory against Tamil Thalaivas with a 16-point loss to Dabang Delhi K.C.. They have a variety of options in attack in the form of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal. However, they haven’t been able to stitch together consistent raiding partnerships.

Deshwal shone for the side in their previous encounter and will look to continue in the same vein of form against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their top-scoring raider, Abhishek Singh must spearhead their attack with more conviction in the upcoming games as well.

The defence has been in good form, scoring 21 tackle points in their previous two encounters. Sandeep Narwal and 'Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali have been doing well for the side and the former even bagged his first High 5 of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C.

The defence though will have to deliver another consistent performance to keep Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Deepak Hooda from taking the game away with a big performance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers had an almost ideal start to Season 7 having lost just one of their first seven matches. However, they faced some difficult situations in their previous four matches which saw them claim just one victory.

Skipper Deepak Hooda has been unable to score big after his nine-raid points performance in Match 50, which in turn has resulted in the team’s slump. Ajinkya Pawar has been the team’s best raider in their previous two matches, averaging four raid points.

Their raiding department must step up and deliver, if they are to overcome a strong U Mumba defence on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence, on the other hand, has been ably led by Sandeep Dhull, who’s currently second in the list for the season’s top defenders. Nitin Rawal has also showcased his all-round ability well in patches and returned with a High 5 for the team in their previous match.

Match starts at 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Source: Pro Kabaddi Website

Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
