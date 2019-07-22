English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers start campaign against confident U Mumba

By
Jaipur Pink Panthers prepare for Pro Kabaddi season 7 campaign opener (Image Courtesy: Panther Twitter)
Jaipur Pink Panthers prepare for Pro Kabaddi season 7 campaign opener (Image Courtesy: Panther Twitter)

Hyderabad, July 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers open their VIVO Pro Kabaddi (PKL) Season 7 campaign against U Mumba at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (July 22).

PKL Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Fresh off their season opening victory against Telugu Titans on Saturday (July 20), U Mumba will have winning momentum on their side. Jaipur Pink Panthers, however, have an excellent mix of talented youngsters and experienced campaigners, and can pose a stern challenge to any team this season.

Led by defender 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba achieved victory in their opening fixture against home team Telugu Titans. He and fellow corner Sandeep Narwal combined to score 8 tackle points and effectively kept the opposition raiders in check. Raider Abhishek Singh came into his own on the night and scored the first Super 10 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

With their combination clicking, and the options they have with youngsters like Arjun Deshwal on their roster, U Mumba will be aim for another successful game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Pink Panthers, meanwhile, will be itching to get a victory under their belt early in the competition. And with a host of proven campaigners in their side as well as some exciting young talents, Jaipur come into this season as a very well-balanced unit.

In captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, they possess one of VIVO Pro Kabaddi's most effective all-rounders. Young raider Ajinkya Pawar, who showed that he is a talent to watch out scoring 71 raid points in Season 6, will be looking to build on his performances from last year.

The addition of Nilesh Salunke to this mix gives Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack an additional edge which any defence will find hard to contain. Amit Hooda's entry into the side as the opposite Corner to Super Tackle specialist Sandeep Dhull means the defence is well taken care of as well.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue