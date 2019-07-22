PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers start campaign against confident U Mumba

PKL Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Fresh off their season opening victory against Telugu Titans on Saturday (July 20), U Mumba will have winning momentum on their side. Jaipur Pink Panthers, however, have an excellent mix of talented youngsters and experienced campaigners, and can pose a stern challenge to any team this season.

Led by defender 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba achieved victory in their opening fixture against home team Telugu Titans. He and fellow corner Sandeep Narwal combined to score 8 tackle points and effectively kept the opposition raiders in check. Raider Abhishek Singh came into his own on the night and scored the first Super 10 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

With their combination clicking, and the options they have with youngsters like Arjun Deshwal on their roster, U Mumba will be aim for another successful game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Pink Panthers, meanwhile, will be itching to get a victory under their belt early in the competition. And with a host of proven campaigners in their side as well as some exciting young talents, Jaipur come into this season as a very well-balanced unit.

In captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, they possess one of VIVO Pro Kabaddi's most effective all-rounders. Young raider Ajinkya Pawar, who showed that he is a talent to watch out scoring 71 raid points in Season 6, will be looking to build on his performances from last year.

The addition of Nilesh Salunke to this mix gives Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack an additional edge which any defence will find hard to contain. Amit Hooda's entry into the side as the opposite Corner to Super Tackle specialist Sandeep Dhull means the defence is well taken care of as well.

