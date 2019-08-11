Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengaluru Bulls keen to maintain winning streak as they take on Haryana Steelers

The two teams have played against each other only twice with each team winning once - Haryana Steelers won in PKL 5 while Bengaluru Bulls won in PKL 6.

Bengaluru Bulls have done well in the tournament so far with four wins from five league games. They are on a three-match winning streak and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Haryana Steelers staged a comeback and defeated Patna Pirates in their previous game and they would now be aiming to continue with the winning momentum.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan would be aiming for an improved show. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders.

For Bengaluru Bulls, star raider Pawan Sehrawat has picked up his form and he's wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. Sehrawat has so far scored 70 raids points and he has been vital for his team's success.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (17 points) and Sumit Singh (8 points) have so far disappointed and will be looking to improve their performance.

Bengaluru Bulls have reshuffled their defence as they have tried to find a solution for the right cover position and played Sehrawat in that role.

In the last game, Bulls went with Saurabh Nandal at right corner, Vijay Kumar in the right in position and Sehrawat in the right cover position.

This is something that coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has tried last season as well, but it is a huge risk. Will be interesting to see whether they continue this ploy against Haryana Steelers.

