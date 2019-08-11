English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengaluru Bulls keen to maintain winning streak as they take on Haryana Steelers

By
Bengaluru Bulls have done well in the tournament so far with four wins from five league games.
Bengaluru Bulls have done well in the tournament so far with four wins from five league games.

Ahmedabad, August 11: In what could be a blockbuster contest, one of the best raiding team of Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 -- defending champions Bengaluru Bulls (avg. raid pts - 20.2) -- go against Haryana Steelers with their three - man raiding army (Vikas Kandola, Naveen and Vinay) that is only growing stronger match by match.

The two teams have played against each other only twice with each team winning once - Haryana Steelers won in PKL 5 while Bengaluru Bulls won in PKL 6.

Bengaluru Bulls have done well in the tournament so far with four wins from five league games. They are on a three-match winning streak and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

Special page | Full schedule | Points Table | Fantasy tips

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Haryana Steelers staged a comeback and defeated Patna Pirates in their previous game and they would now be aiming to continue with the winning momentum.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan would be aiming for an improved show. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders.

For Bengaluru Bulls, star raider Pawan Sehrawat has picked up his form and he's wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. Sehrawat has so far scored 70 raids points and he has been vital for his team's success.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (17 points) and Sumit Singh (8 points) have so far disappointed and will be looking to improve their performance.

Bengaluru Bulls have reshuffled their defence as they have tried to find a solution for the right cover position and played Sehrawat in that role.

In the last game, Bulls went with Saurabh Nandal at right corner, Vijay Kumar in the right in position and Sehrawat in the right cover position.

This is something that coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has tried last season as well, but it is a huge risk. Will be interesting to see whether they continue this ploy against Haryana Steelers.

Sunday, August 11

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

7.30pm at Ahmedabad

Live telecast on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

More PKL 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NIC 2 - 1 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue