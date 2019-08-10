Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 36: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls posted their third straight win as they defeated Telugu Titans 47-26. Defending champions have done well in the tournament with four wins from five league games. Rohit Kumar-led side would be looking to continue the winning momentum.

Their star raider Pawan Sehrawat has picked up his form and he's wrecking havoc in the opposition's defence. Sehrawat has so far scored 70 raids points and he has been vital for his team's success. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Kumar (17 points) and Sumit Singh (8 points) disappointed with their performance.

Mahender Singh (14 successful tackles from 5 games), Amit Sheoran (9 tackles in 5 games) have been the most effective defenders for Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R) Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder).

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Haryana Steelers staged a comeback and defeated Patna Pirates in their previous game and they would now be aiming to continue with the winning momentum.

Experienced Haryana Steelers' defender Dharamraj Cheralathan would be aiming for an improved show. A major problem for Haryana in this edition, so far, has been their raiders.

Naveen (31 raid points) is the only raider who has performed well. Vinay (20 points) is also picking up his form and looking to support Naveen. Haryana have made just 59 successful raids in the tournament, 50 unsuccessful and 95 empty raides so far. Their defenders haven't performed well either as they have scored just 46 points from successful tackles while 78 unsuccessful tackles.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).