PKL 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls

A win against Bengaluru Bulls will see Dabang Delhi stay above the southerners in the Season 7 standings. However, that will be easier said than done against the reigning champions, who will be looking to make amends after a loss in their last outing.

Dabang Delhi will eye a winning start in their home leg after playing out a tie against Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. They'll be confident about their chances in front of the home crowd, having already won five of their seven outings this season.

Naveen Kumar has been their most potent threat in attack and he's been complemented well by Chandran Ranjit, who's stepped up and delivered when required.

In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience and marshalled his defence with expertise and poise. With the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh also in the team, it's easy to see why Dabang Delhi K.C. could enjoy a strong home leg starting with their game against Bengaluru Bulls.

The match against Dabang Delhi K.C. couldn't have come sooner for Bengaluru Bulls after their loss to Puneri Paltan in Chennai. The reigning champions are currently below Dabang Delhi K.C. in the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings and they'll be keen to rise above the hosts with a victory on Saturday.

Following through on their plans, though, won't be easy and will require skipper Rohit Kumar as well as the top raid points scorer this season, 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat, to be on top of their game.

After quiet outings last time around, Bengaluru Bulls will want their dynamic raiding duo to burst into life and take the match away from the opposition with efficient raiding. In defence, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have been in good form of late, but the defending champions will want Mahender Singh to rediscover the early-season form that made him a nightmare proposition for opposition raiders.

