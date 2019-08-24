English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls

By
Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls with an eye on maintaining the winning streak
Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls with an eye on maintaining the winning streak

New Delhi, August 24: Dabang Delhi will begin their home leg at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here on Saturday (August 24) with a mouth-watering clash against Bengaluru Bulls. The hosts have lost just once this season and are well-placed to make the Playoffs.

A win against Bengaluru Bulls will see Dabang Delhi stay above the southerners in the Season 7 standings. However, that will be easier said than done against the reigning champions, who will be looking to make amends after a loss in their last outing.

Dabang Delhi will eye a winning start in their home leg after playing out a tie against Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. They'll be confident about their chances in front of the home crowd, having already won five of their seven outings this season.

Naveen Kumar has been their most potent threat in attack and he's been complemented well by Chandran Ranjit, who's stepped up and delivered when required.

In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience and marshalled his defence with expertise and poise. With the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh also in the team, it's easy to see why Dabang Delhi K.C. could enjoy a strong home leg starting with their game against Bengaluru Bulls.

The match against Dabang Delhi K.C. couldn't have come sooner for Bengaluru Bulls after their loss to Puneri Paltan in Chennai. The reigning champions are currently below Dabang Delhi K.C. in the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings and they'll be keen to rise above the hosts with a victory on Saturday.

Following through on their plans, though, won't be easy and will require skipper Rohit Kumar as well as the top raid points scorer this season, 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat, to be on top of their game.

After quiet outings last time around, Bengaluru Bulls will want their dynamic raiding duo to burst into life and take the match away from the opposition with efficient raiding. In defence, Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have been in good form of late, but the defending champions will want Mahender Singh to rediscover the early-season form that made him a nightmare proposition for opposition raiders.

MATCH LIVE ON STAR SPORTS NETWORKS FROM 7.30 PM

More PKL 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 244/10 (90.2) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue