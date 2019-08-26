PKl 2019 Preview: Resilient Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers

The match begins at 7.30pm IST at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

The Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors, who have played nine matches in PKL 2019 are currently perched third on the table with 33 points.

Special site | Points Table | Fantasy Tips | Schedule

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers, who have only 26 points from as many games and are sixth in the table, will eye a quick turnaround to make it to the top five at least.

A cracker of a contest awaits us as two resilient teams fight it out!#AamarWarriors or #DhaakadBoys - who will rule the roost in #KOLvHAR?



Tune in to Star Sports and Hotstar at 7 PM to know the answer, LIVE!#VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/cW3DTJaB3d — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 26, 2019

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh is expected to lead from the front as he has 68 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fifth most successful in PKL 2019.

For Haryana Steelers, Vikash Kandola and Sunil have been the outstanding performers in PKL 2019 and the onus is on the star duo to carry the momentum forward.

With the two resilient teams ready to give it all, a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Monday, August 26

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

7.30pm at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar