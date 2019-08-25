Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match No. 60: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

PKL Results | PKL Points Table | PKL Fixtures

The Maninder Singh-led Warriors have played a total of nine matches this season and are currently placed third on the table with a total of 33 points. The Warriors have five wins under their belt. While they have lost two matches, they have two ties to their name in the seventh season of the league.

The win record of both teams this season is the same, as the Haryana Steelers have also notched up five wins. Meanwhile, the Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team have endured four losses this season and currently are placed sixth on the points table.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh leads from the front as he has 68 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fifth most successful raider this season. He is well-supported by his team-mates Baldev Singh, who has 26 tackle points this season and all-rounder Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, who has garnered a total of 51 points this season.

Nabibakhsh also has two super raids to this name this season. Raider K Prapanjan has also been a steady support to the Bengal team.

The Bengal Warriors average raid points have been the highest this season at 19. 22. They have also inflicted the maximum all-outs of the season, grabbing a total of 16 all outs in the ongoing edition.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A)

Meanwhile, the Steelers will look to climb up from the sixth slot to solidify their position on the table. Vikash Kandola and Sunil have been the outstanding performers for the Haryana outfit this season.

Raider Kandola has a total of 58 raid points to his name, whereas Sunil has held up the Steelers defence with a total of 22 tackle points to his name.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D)

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Baldev Singh (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D)