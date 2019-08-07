English
PKL 2019: Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal adds another feather to his cap

Patna, Aug 7: Patna Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal has gone from being a promising youngster to becoming the first player to score 900 raid points in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.

With 39 Super Raids, 45 Super 10s, a record of 900 raid points and three VIVO Pro Kabaddi titles to his name, Narwal has cemented his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest players.

The 'Record-Breaker’ created history in PKL by hitting the 900 raid points mark, and if all goes well, the Patna Pirates ace could also become the first man to breach the 1000 raid point mark in VIVO Pro Kabaddi, adding another accolade to his already legendary career.

During the match played on Wednesday against Haryana Steelers, Dubki King broke another record at his team’s home ground at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Narwal’s career has gone from strength-to-strength. In four glorious seasons, he has ascended to the top of the league’s all-time leading raid points scorer list and on the way, has also become the player with the most points in a single season, a single game and a single raid, constantly pushing the envelope of what was possible in the sport.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 22:29 [IST]
