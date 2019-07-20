PKL 2019: U Mumba clinch opener against hosts Telugu Titans

An impressive display by the defence coupled with a Super 10 from raider Abhishek Singh helped U Mumba beat hosts Telugu Titans by a scoreline of 31-25 in the opening match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

U Mumba got off to a good start and took an early two-point lead, courtesy of a couple of tackle points from skipper Fazel Atrachali and a point each from raiders Athul MS and Abhishek Singh.

However, all-rounder Farhad Milaghardan picked up a raid point and Telugu Titans captain Abozar Mighani scored a tackle point and brought parity to the scoreline at 4-4. But that proved to be a momentary respite, as U Mumba picked up eight of the next ten points, courtesy of a couple of two-point raids from Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh, with the latter enforcing the season’s first All-Out on the home side, helping U Mumba take a 12-6 lead in the contest.

The visitors continued their momentum post the All-Out, as raiders Athul and Singh added a point each to their tallies on the night and all-rounder Sandeep Narwal picked up two tackle points to give U Mumba a nine-point lead in the contest.

Substitute raider and debutant Rakesh Gowda picked up his first-ever point in VIVO Pro Kabaddi with a Toe Touch on Singh and the two teams headed into the half-time break with U Mumba leading 17-9.

After the restart, Rajnish kept the scoreboard ticking for Telugu Titans by picking up bonus points, but U Mumba raiders were dealing heavy damage with touch points of their own and reduced the home side down to three men within the first four minutes of the second half.

Abhishek added two more touch points to his tally and U Mumba’s defence got rid of the last man to inflict a second All-Out on Telugu Titans, taking a 24-13 lead.

Desai’s first two raid points of the night and some brilliant work from the defence helped the home team embark on a 6-2 run and bring themselves back into the contest, but two emphatic tackles from Atrachali snuffed out their momentum and restored an eight-point advantage for his team.

Abhishek extended U Mumba’s lead with a two-point raid and in the process, also completed his Super 10, the third of his career.

Telugu Titans finished the game strong and scored six straight points, but it was a little too late, as U Mumba held on and won by a scoreline of 31-25.

Top Performers:

U Mumba:

Best Raider – Abhishek Singh (10 Raid Points)

Best Defender – Sandeep Narwal (4 Tackle Points)

Telugu Titans:

Best Raider – Rajnish (7 Raid Points)

Best Defender – Farhad Milaghardan (2 Tackle Points)

Source: VIVO Pro Kabaddi