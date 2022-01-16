PKL 2021: Delhi Dabagng beat Haryana Steelers; Yoddhas prevail over Titans; U Mumba hold Bengal Warriors

The young raider picked up five points in two raids in the last minute of the contest held at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru to help his team avoid a third straight defeat.

With this win, Delhi climbed to second on the points table.\

Delhi started the game strong raced to a 5-2 lead courtesy of Naveen, Vijay and their defence picking up points. But the Steelers responded with a 4-1 run, with Meetu and Kandola finding success on offence, to level the scores at 6-6.

Manjeet Chhillar and Naveen helped Delhi embark on a 3-0 run that saw them reclaim the lead, but two stellar tackles from Ravi Kumar and Surender Nada ensured Haryana stayed within touching distance on the scoreboard. Nada added another tackle point to his tally, and Jaideep Kuldeep followed suit to level the score at 11-11.

Like the first half, the second started with Delhi taking the lead, as Manjeet and Naveen helped them embark on a 3-1 run. The Steelers then clawed their way into the lead, with Vinay, Vikash and their defence all contributing on both sides of the mat.

Jeeva Kumar brought parity to the scoreboard with a sensational Double Thigh Hold before Ashu Malik pushed Delhi ahead with a two-point raid. The back-and-forth on the scoreboard continued as Ashish picked up a bonus and a touch point to level the scores at 20-20.

Meetu, Ravi Kumar and Kandola combined to help the Steelers build a two-point lead. Sandeep Narwal came off the bench and tripped Kandola with a Dash before the rest of the defence joined in on the tackle to cut the deficit to one. Vijay levelled the scores with a bonus point and then picked two touch points in the same raid to swing the scoreboard back in Delhi's favour.

Meetu helped Haryana draw level, but Vijay delivered again, picking up another couple of points to put Delhi in the driver's seat. He then added a Super Raid to his tally with less than five seconds left in the game to put the result beyond doubt.

Manjeet Chhillar pulled off a veteran move and tried to tackle Meetu by himself while the rest of the defence hung back to ensure the raider only returned with a point, and Delhi won the game.

UP prevail over Telugu Titans

Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal, the most expensive player in PKL history proved his worth as UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33.

Pardeep was the last man standing as the Yoddhas prevailed in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

U Mumba hold Bengal Warriors

In the last match of the day, Maninder Singh's quickfire Super 10 went in vain, as U Mumba held Bengal Warriors to a 32-32 tie.

The Warriors had a five-point lead at one stage, but Mumba held on for the eleventh tie of the PKL 2021-22 season.