PKL 2022: Bengal Warriors' Shubham Shinde works as a ticket collector when not playing Kabaddi

In the three PKL matches this week, the defender has notched up nine tackle points, including a High 5 against Haryana Steelers.

Comes from a family of Kabaddi players

Talking about his journey in the sport and how he started playing kabaddi, Shinde said, "My elder brother, who plays kabaddi for Bharat Petroleum, asked me to take up the sport. So, I followed his footsteps and started playing the game."

The defender aspires to don the India jersey one day, which is his biggest dream, "My father works as a clerk in a bank and my mother is a homemaker. My father, who worked in the Indian Army earlier, also played Kabaddi in the Inter-Services tournament. He stopped playing after sustaining a shoulder injury. He has only one dream and that's watching me play for India. I hope I can fulfil his dream."

The defender further stated, "My father has always supported my aspirations in kabaddi. He calls me after every PKL match I play and then he talks to me about the mistakes I made in the game."

Works as Ticket Collector

Shinde also said that he works as a Ticket Collector when he's not playing any kabaddi tournament, "I am currently working for the Central Railways. When I am not playing or practicing kabaddi, I carry out the role of a Ticket Collector. I acquired this job through sports quota. I also practice twice a day with the Central Railways team when I am not playing any other tournament."

Explaining what he does in his free time, Shinde said, "I watch movies during my free time. My favourite actor is Tiger Shroff, my favourite actress is Shraddha Kapoor and my favourite film is Baaghi."

PKL Matches on Monday:

The Patna Pirates are desperately looking for a victory to keep their Play-offs hopes alive. However, they will be up against a raging Puneri Paltan, who are in stupendous form this season.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers will have their tasks cut out when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second game of the evening. The Panthers have decimated their last four opponents and have put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Semi-Finals directly.

