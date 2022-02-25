PKL 2022 Top Raider and Defender: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

The PKL 2021-22 witnessed a new champion being crowned as Dabang Delhi K.C. edged three-time champions Patna Pirates 37-36 in the summit clash to win their first ever PKL title.

Super 10 duo Naveen Kumar (13 raid points) and Vijay (14 total points) were the top scorers for Delhi, while Sachin Tanwar (10 total points) was Patna's top scorer in the final.

While the final decided the title winner, the top raider and defender were decided before the summit clash with two run away leaders, ending the season with a green and orange sleeve respectively.

Pawan Sehrawat of Bengaluru Bulls finished the season as the top raider for the third season in the row with 304 raid points in 24 matches, while Patna Pirates' Mohammedreza Shadloui claimed the title of the best defender of the season with 89 tackle points in 24 matches.

The High-flier Pawan Sehrawat also finished on top for most total points scored in PKL 2021-22 with 320 points in 24 matches, but like last season his Bengaluru Bulls fell at the semifinal hurdle against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Pawan had 6 super raids and 18 Super 10s in his 24 appearances for Bulls this season. Shadloui, on the other hand, was involved in 3 super tackles and scored 10 High 5s in 24 appearances for Patna Pirates.

Here is a look at top 10 raiders and defenders of PKL season 8:

Most Raid Points in PKL 2021-22

RANKING PLAYER TEAM RAID POINTS NO. OF MATCHES 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 304 24 2 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 267 22 3 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 262 22 4 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 207 17 5 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 189 23 6 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 188 24 7 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 177 22 8 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 174 22 9 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates 172 24 10 Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 169 23

Most Tackle Points in PKL 2021-22

RANKING PLAYER TEAM TACKLE POINTS NO. OF MATCHES 1 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 89 24 2 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 82 22 3 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 69 24 4 Jaideep Kuldeep Haryana Steelers 66 22 5 Sumit UP Yoddha 62 24 6 Rinku U Mumbai 60 22 7 Sombir Puneri Paltan 60 19 8 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 57 24 9 Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Giants 56 23 10 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 53 20