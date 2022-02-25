PKL 2022 Top Raider and Defender: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengaluru, February 25: After over two months of action filled with dubkis and dashes, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 was brought a close at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru on Friday (February 25) with the conclusion of the final.
The PKL 2021-22 witnessed a new champion being crowned as Dabang Delhi K.C. edged three-time champions Patna Pirates 37-36 in the summit clash to win their first ever PKL title.
Super 10 duo Naveen Kumar (13 raid points) and Vijay (14 total points) were the top scorers for Delhi, while Sachin Tanwar (10 total points) was Patna's top scorer in the final.
While the final decided the title winner, the top raider and defender were decided before the summit clash with two run away leaders, ending the season with a green and orange sleeve respectively.
PKL Top raider: Most raid points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 raiders of all-time
Pawan Sehrawat of Bengaluru Bulls finished the season as the top raider for the third season in the row with 304 raid points in 24 matches, while Patna Pirates' Mohammedreza Shadloui claimed the title of the best defender of the season with 89 tackle points in 24 matches.
The High-flier Pawan Sehrawat also finished on top for most total points scored in PKL 2021-22 with 320 points in 24 matches, but like last season his Bengaluru Bulls fell at the semifinal hurdle against Dabang Delhi K.C.
PKL Top Defender: Most tackle points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 defenders of all-time
Pawan had 6 super raids and 18 Super 10s in his 24 appearances for Bulls this season. Shadloui, on the other hand, was involved in 3 super tackles and scored 10 High 5s in 24 appearances for Patna Pirates.
Here is a look at top 10 raiders and defenders of PKL season 8:
Most Raid Points in PKL 2021-22
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RAID POINTS
|NO. OF MATCHES
|1
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|304
|24
|2
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|267
|22
|3
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|262
|22
|4
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|207
|17
|5
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|189
|23
|6
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|188
|24
|7
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|177
|22
|8
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|174
|22
|9
|Sachin Tanwar
|Patna Pirates
|172
|24
|10
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|169
|23
Most Tackle Points in PKL 2021-22
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TACKLE POINTS
|NO. OF MATCHES
|1
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|89
|24
|2
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|82
|22
|3
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|69
|24
|4
|Jaideep Kuldeep
|Haryana Steelers
|66
|22
|5
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|62
|24
|6
|Rinku
|U Mumbai
|60
|22
|7
|Sombir
|Puneri Paltan
|60
|19
|8
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|57
|24
|9
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Gujarat Giants
|56
|23
|10
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|53
|20
