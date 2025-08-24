PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

The Bengaluru Bulls, champions of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6, are gearing up for a fresh start in Season 12 after enduring a turbulent Season 11 campaign that saw them languish at the bottom of the table with just 19 points in 22 matches.

Determined to bounce back, the franchise has pressed the reset button-ending an era, welcoming a proven tactician, and reshaping their squad significantly.

For the first time in PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls will start a season without Randhir Singh Sehrawat as their head coach. Sehrawat had been synonymous with the franchise since inception, guiding them to six playoff appearances and the 2018 title. However, after last season's disappointing finish, both parties parted ways.

To spearhead their revival, the Bulls have roped in the highly successful BC Ramesh-a coach with two PKL titles already under his belt. Ramesh's history with Bengaluru adds to the narrative, as he was the assistant coach during their 2018 triumph. Having recently guided Bengal Warriors (Season 7) and Puneri Paltan (Season 10) to trophies, his return marks a blend of familiarity and renewed ambition.

The Bulls also made waves at the Season 12 Player Auction, where they were among the most active franchises. With a total spend of ₹4.949 crore, the team signed 15 players while retaining eight New Young Players (NYPs), cementing their intent to rebuild in a big way.

Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis

Strengths - A Rock-Solid Defence

Where Bengaluru truly stands tall is in defence. The Bulls boast a formidable core built around auction record-signing Yogesh Dahiya, the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history at ₹1.125 crore. A right corner specialist with 149 tackle points across his last 45 games, Yogesh provides both reliability and star power.

He will be partnered by Ankush Rathee-snapped up at his base price of ₹30 lakh-a steal considering his credentials. Ankush took home the Best Defender award on debut in Season 9 and has already amassed 227 tackle points. Together, Yogesh and Ankush bring sharpness, consistency, and intimidation to the corners.

Reinforcing them are covers Sanjay Dhull (₹60 lakh) and Dheeraj (₹40.20 lakh), while depth options like Lucky Kumar, Deepak S, Shubham Rahate, Manish, and Satyappa Matti further enhance Bengaluru's defensive artillery. On paper, this is one of the most balanced defensive line-ups of PKL Season 12.

Weaknesses - A Thin and Unproven Attack

In contrast, the Bulls' offensive unit appears fragile. The team has banked heavily on Akash Shinde, signed for ₹53.10 lakh, who previously showcased promise with 139 raid points in Season 9. However, beyond him, the raiding department lacks established names.

Youngsters like Pankaj, Manjeet, and NYP recruit Aashish Malik bring energy but not much proven pedigree. Other options such as Pirati Srisivatejesh, Ganesha B. Hanamantagol, Shubham Bitake, and Mahipal are exciting but yet to be tested under high-pressure situations. This overreliance on youth could become a liability against more experienced opposition.

Opportunities for Growth

With two back-to-back seasons ending in early exits, Bengaluru's new-look side has a lot to prove. The arrival of BC Ramesh gives the team an edge in terms of tactical acumen and winning mentality-qualities that could inspire their young core.

Season 12 also represents a golden opportunity for Akash Shinde to elevate himself from a promising player into a star raider. Alongside him, fresh faces like Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Shubham Bitake, and Iranian duo Alireza Mirzaeian and Ahmadreza Asgari have a chance to announce themselves on the PKL stage.

Threats to Watch Out For

One of the Bulls' biggest vulnerabilities lies in leadership. With no seasoned captain figure in the squad, the lack of guidance during high-pressure situations could haunt them in close games. Additionally, the absence of multiple experienced raiders might expose them if Shinde fails to deliver consistently. A top-six finish will demand significant contributions from their young raiding unit-a gamble that could either fuel a fairytale turnaround or derail their campaign.