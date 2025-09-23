PKL 2025: Manpreet Singh, Devank Dalal end rift with behind the scene meet, Moustache saga ends with Mutual Respect By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 18:57 [IST]

In PKL 2025, one of the most talked-about clashes came when defending champions Haryana Steelers locked horns with a re-energised Bengal Warriorz side led by new captain Devank Dalal.

The encounter carried the weight of history, as it was the Warriorz who had fallen short in the PKL 11 Final last year against the Steelers. On that occasion, Haryana lifted their maiden title, with captain Jaideep Dahiya's "turning the pages of a book" celebration and coach Manpreet Singh's trademark moustache pose standing out as defining moments. For Bengal's Dalal, however, that final remained bittersweet.

This season, fate brought the two teams together again, and Dalal made sure the script played out differently. He inspired the Bengal Warriorz to a commanding 54-44 win over Haryana, avenging the heartbreak of the previous year. In what became one of the visual highlights of the match, Dalal chose his celebrations carefully-first by tearing a page, cheekily responding to Jaideep Dahiya's "book" act from the 2024 final, and then by striking Manpreet Singh's famous moustache pose in tribute. The gestures drew attention from fans and players alike for the mix of rivalry and respect they carried.

Meeting Beyond the Mat

In a bid to move beyond the theatrics, Coach Manpreet Singh, Haryana captain Jaideep, and Bengal captain Dalal were brought together off the mat. What could have been another stage for banter instead became a moment of camaraderie and shared respect. The three spoke about their journeys, exchanged memories, and reminded fans that kabaddi was about more than rivalries.

Coach Manpreet Singh said: "Rivalries are important, they push players to give their best. But at the end of the day, kabaddi is a family. Seeing Devank grow as a leader and captain gives me immense happiness. The moustache pose he did - for me, that was respect, not rivalry."

Jaideep Dahiya echoed that tone of respect and kinship when reflecting on his bond with Dalal: "We're more than rivals. We're brothers. We've played together for Services; we're friends off the mat."