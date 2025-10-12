Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL?

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Clinch Thriller; Bengaluru Bulls Dominate Bengal Warriorz By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 23:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Puneri Paltan edged out Dabang Delhi K.C. 6-5 in a tense tie-breaker after a 38-38 stalemate, while Bengaluru Bulls thrashed Bengal Warriorz 43-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League double header at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Puneri Paltan climbed to the top of the table on points difference, while the Bulls notched their third consecutive victory to rise to fourth place.

The night opened with a dramatic clash between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, featuring back-and-forth raids and all-round brilliance. Pankaj Mohite (7 points) and skipper Aslam Inamdar (6) led from the front as Puneri asserted early control, racing to a 14-7 lead following an early ALL OUT. However, Dabang Delhi fought back through Ajinkya Pawar's Super 10 and Saurabh Nandal's High Five, completing two ALL OUTs to grab a slender 21-20 lead at halftime.

Delhi extended their lead to 32-27 in the third quarter, but Puneri showed remarkable resilience. Mohit Goyat's late heroics, including key touches on Fazel Atrachali and Nandal, brought the Paltan level 38-38, forcing the 10th tie-breaker of the season. In the decider, Aditya Shinde and Mohit Goyat delivered clutch points as Puneri held their nerve to seal a thrilling 6-5 win, handing Dabang Delhi a heartbreaking defeat.

In the second encounter, Bengaluru Bulls produced a commanding display against Bengal Warriorz. Inspired by Alireza Mirzaian's 18-point masterclass and Deepak Sankar's High Five, the Bulls took control after a tight opening phase. Devank Dalal's 13th consecutive Super 10 went in vain as Bengaluru's defence and execution proved decisive. By halftime, the Bulls led 22-15, and despite a strong comeback from the Warriorz, Alireza's all-round brilliance ensured a dominant 43-32 win.

The results saw Puneri Paltan top the standings, while Bengaluru's steady surge continued as BC Ramesh's men extended their winning streak to three.