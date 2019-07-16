PKL 7: Five all-rounders to watch out for during the season

Deepak Niwas Hooda – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the most consistent all-rounders in the league and the 2016 Asian Games gold medallist for India has notched up 710 raid points and 75 tackle points since the inaugural season. An extremely capable player, Hooda can often be a difficult proposition for opposition defenders to deal with and also provide able back up for his team's defence.

Meraj Sheykh – Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Iranian all-rounder was the first ever foreign captain in the league after stellar displays in both attack and defence. His wrestling background has aided him while tackling and his Scorpion Kick gives him a distinct edge while raiding. The Iranian nicknamed Cheetah, has scored 309 raid points as well as 53 tackles points since he made his Pro Kabaddi debut with Telugu Titans in 2015.

Sandeep Narwal – U Mumba

U Mumba's Sandeep Narwal, who is regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders in the league, is capable of changing the course of any game in the blink of an eye. Comfortable while raiding as well as defending, Narwal has scored 229 raid points and 254 tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi so far. He started his career as a pure corner defender but has worked on his raiding over time to become a capable all-rounder. And is currently sitting at the top of the all-time list of players with the most Super Tackles (23).

Ran Singh – Tamil Thalaivas

Ran Singh, who was part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers side that won the inaugural season, is a powerful all-rounder with plenty of experience under his belt. After two seasons with Bengal Warriors, he has moved to Tamil Thalaivas for Season 7 and is expected to add steel to their defence. He has scored 90 raid points and 199 tackles points in his VIVO Pro Kabaddi career so far.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh – Bengal Warriors

The Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who was part of the 2018 Asian Games gold medal winning team, will be making his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut this season with Bengal Warriors and much is expected of him after his impressive displays in international assignments for Iran. A capable defender who specializes in Blocks and Thigh Holds, Nabibakhsh is equally confident while raiding.