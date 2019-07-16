English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 7: Five all-rounders to watch out for during the season

By
Deepak Niwas Hooda leads the list of all-rounders (Images: Pro Kabaddi)
Deepak Niwas Hooda leads the list of all-rounders (Images: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, July 16: The seventh edition of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) is all set to kick off this weekend, when Telugu Titans host U Mumba at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Stats

The seventh edition starts on Saturday (July 20) and is set to run for three months with the final scheduled to take place on October 19.

In any sport, a quality all-rounder can often make the difference in close matches and take his team home. So, an all-rounder is expected to make impact in a fast sport like kabaddi as well.

Ahead of the start of Season 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, here is a look at some of the top all-rounders who will be eager to make their presence felt.

Deepak Niwas Hooda – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the most consistent all-rounders in the league and the 2016 Asian Games gold medallist for India has notched up 710 raid points and 75 tackle points since the inaugural season. An extremely capable player, Hooda can often be a difficult proposition for opposition defenders to deal with and also provide able back up for his team's defence.

Meraj Sheykh – Dabang Delhi K.C.

Meraj Sheykh – Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Iranian all-rounder was the first ever foreign captain in the league after stellar displays in both attack and defence. His wrestling background has aided him while tackling and his Scorpion Kick gives him a distinct edge while raiding. The Iranian nicknamed Cheetah, has scored 309 raid points as well as 53 tackles points since he made his Pro Kabaddi debut with Telugu Titans in 2015.

Sandeep Narwal – U Mumba

Sandeep Narwal – U Mumba

U Mumba's Sandeep Narwal, who is regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders in the league, is capable of changing the course of any game in the blink of an eye. Comfortable while raiding as well as defending, Narwal has scored 229 raid points and 254 tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi so far. He started his career as a pure corner defender but has worked on his raiding over time to become a capable all-rounder. And is currently sitting at the top of the all-time list of players with the most Super Tackles (23).

Ran Singh – Tamil Thalaivas

Ran Singh – Tamil Thalaivas

Ran Singh, who was part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers side that won the inaugural season, is a powerful all-rounder with plenty of experience under his belt. After two seasons with Bengal Warriors, he has moved to Tamil Thalaivas for Season 7 and is expected to add steel to their defence. He has scored 90 raid points and 199 tackles points in his VIVO Pro Kabaddi career so far.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh – Bengal Warriors

Mohammad Nabibakhsh – Bengal Warriors

The Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who was part of the 2018 Asian Games gold medal winning team, will be making his VIVO Pro Kabaddi debut this season with Bengal Warriors and much is expected of him after his impressive displays in international assignments for Iran. A capable defender who specializes in Blocks and Thigh Holds, Nabibakhsh is equally confident while raiding.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pro kabaddi league pkl kabaddi
Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue