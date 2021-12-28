PKL 8: ‘We need to press hard from the start', says UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer Singh

UP Yoddha, currently placed seventh in the points tally, will face the sixth placed Gujarat Giants in their fourth game of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Wednesday (December 29).

The giants will be taking the mat after a two-day break and will be well-rested while the Yoddha's will be back on the mat after just a day's break and will look forward to consolidating their position on the points table. The game is expected to be a high voltage one, given both the teams will be in the fray to earn their second win in the tournament so far.

UP Yoddha, put up a spirited display in a close encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed out losing the game 29-32.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha said, "We have had really close games so far and I am happy with both our defenders and raiders, but I also realise that we cannot leave the game till the final moments and that's we will have to address in the season ahead. As a team, we need to press hard right from the start and I am confident that we will be able to do so from our next game."

UP Yoddha's performance against the giants statistically isn't the best, but what definitely comes to their advantage is the fact that the last time they locked horns with Gujarat Giants, the Yoddha's dominated the game with a comfortable 33-26 win.

The game is expected to be action-packed and full of excitement as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants stand at number 7 and 6 in a points table, respectively. Meanwhile, both teams will be in a search hunt operation for their 2nd win of the ongoing PKL season. The match will be broadcast LIVE on StarSports Network & Hotstar from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Source: Media Release