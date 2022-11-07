PKL 9: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak as they take on Patna Pirates

Pune, Nov 7: Upbeat with yet another thrilling win by making a comeback against UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers will now take on Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 encounter here at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday (November 7).
The raiding combination of Meetu and Manjeet fought till the end against Yoddhas, as they managed to push the match to a tie, earning three points for their team in the contest.
In
their
last
four
games,
the
JSW
Sports-owned
franchise
has
picked
up
two
wins
and
two
draws.
Hoping
to
continue
the
unbeaten
streak
in
their
next
game,
Steelers' in-form
all-rounder
Nitin
Rawal,
who
has
been
donning
the
captain's
armband
for
the
past
few
games
said,
"We
lost
some
matches
at
the
start
of
the
season
by
small
margins,
and
now
we
are
winning
continuously
or
drawing
matches.
So,
the
morale
of
the
team
is
high
and
our
coach
also
always
keeps
us
motivated
as
well."
He added, "We have learned from our mistakes in the last few matches. Our coach focused on the problems and we have worked hard on the training to solve them. Now the results are coming through."
Patna Pirates also have had their fair share of close encounters this season, but will be confident entering into the contest, having won their three previous matches. Nitin Rawal also insisted that the Steelers will be ready for whatever the opposition has in store for them.
Haryana Steelers will take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the evening on Monday at 8.30 PM. Watch PKL 2022 LIVE on the STAR Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.
