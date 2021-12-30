PKL: Ajith and Abhishek’s astounding performance leads U Mumba to big win over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal scored his fourth straight Super ten and finished the night with 14 points.

The game got off to a cagey start with both teams playing sound defence, not allowing the opponent to pick up points with ease. The Pink Panthers led 5-4 when a Super Raid from Ajith flipped the script of the contest. The raider added another touch point to his tally before teammate Abhishek Singh took care of the final two Pink Panthers players in the same raid to inflict the game's first All Out and give his side a five-point lead.

Deshwal continued to add points to his team's total, but the Pink Panthers' defence found it challenging to contain U Mumba's raiders as they extended their team's lead to seven. Ajith finished a stellar half with a two-point raid that left the Pink Panthers with just two men on the mat and trailing by nine.

U Mumba took just one minute after the restart to take care of the final two men to inflict a second All Out on the Pink Panthers to extend their lead to 12. Deshwal tried his best to bring his side back into the game, but Ajith and Abhishek continued to pick points that helped U Mumba maintain their double-digit lead.

U Mumba's defence then managed to send Deshwal to the bench with a bullish tackle, and skipper Deepak Hooda soon followed suit as the Pink Panthers were reduced to just two players on the mat. Jaipur's defence stepped up to Super Tackle Ajith and Abhishek in quick succession, but it was too little too late, as U Mumba won the game by nine points.

Source: PKL