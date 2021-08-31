PKL Auction 2021: Full list of most expensive players bought by franchises

New Delhi, August 30: Day two of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction 2021 witnessed 12 franchises open their coffers to bid for top overseas and domestic players.
After only four players were drafted during day one of the three-day auction on Sunday (August 29), 42 foreign players went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) with 22 players being sold.
The franchises, however, went into a bidding war in the evening session with star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai attracting record bids in excess of Rs 1 crore.
PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft
While UP Yoddha bought record-breaker Pardeep for a whopping 1.65 Crores, which was the highest price paid for a player in PKL auction history, Telugu Titans used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign Siddharth Desai for 1.30 Crores.
Four more Category A Domestic players fetched bids more than 80 Lakhs or more while all the 19 players were sold in this round of the PKL auction for Season 8.
List of PKL's expensive players of all-time:
Monu Goyat - Rs 1.51 crore - Haryana Steelers, Season 6
Siddharth Desai - Rs 1.45 crore - Telugu Titans, Season 7
Rahul Chaudhari - Rs 1.29 crore - Telugu Titans, Season 6
Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.20 crore - Puneri Paltan, Season 7
Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.15 crore - Jaipur Pink Panthers, Season 6
Nitin Tomar - Rs 1.15 crore - Puneri Paltan, Season 6
Rishank Devadiga - Rs 1.11 crore - UP Yoddha, Season 6
Fazel Atrachali - Rs 1 crore - U Mumba, Season 6
Here are the costliest buys made by every franchise for the PKL 2021 season:
Bengal Warriors:
Costliest Buy: Chandran Ranjit (Raider 80L) - Category A domestic Player
Bengaluru Bulls:
Costliest Buy: Mahender Singh (Defender, 50L) - Category A domestic Player
Dabang Delhi KC:
Costliest Buy: Mohammad Malak (Defender, 10L) & Emad Sedaghat Nia (Raider, 10.2L) - Overseas Player
Gujarat Fortunegiants:
Costliest Buy: Ravinder Pahal (Defender, 74L)
Haryana Steelers:
Costliest Buy: Rohit Gulia (all-rounder, 83L) - Category A domestic player
Jaipur Pink Panthers:
Costliest Buy: Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder, 55L) & Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender, 45L) - Category A domestic player
Patna Pirates:
Costliest Buy: Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider, 55L) & Sachin Tanwar (Raider, 84L) - Category A domestic player
Puneri Paltan:
Costliest Buy: Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender, 60L), Baldev Singh (Defender, 60L), Rahul Chaudhari (Raider, 40L) - Category A domestic player
Tamil
Thalaivas:
Costliest Buy: Surjeet Singh (Defender, 75L), K Prapanjan (Raider, 71L), Manjeet (Raider, 92L) - Category A domestic player
Telugu Titans:
Costliest Buy: Siddharth Desai (Raider, 1.30 crore), Surender Singh (Defender, 55L), Rohit Kumar (Raider, 36L) - Category A domestic player
U Mumba:
Costliest Buy: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (all-rounder, 12.8L) - Overseas Player
UP Yodhha:
Costliest Buy: Pardeep Narwal (Raider, 1.65 crores), Shrikanth Jadhav (Raider, 72L) - Category A domestic player
