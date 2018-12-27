PKL: Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls topped the table in Zone A and once again it was Pawan Sehrawat who led their charge. Sehrawat scored 16 points and was ably supported by Rohit Kumar who chipped in with 5 crucial points.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Deepak Niwas Hooda with 13 points top scored for Jaipur Pink Panthers and also reached the 700-raid point mark in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. It was a disappointing end of the league campaign for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they finished fifth in Zone A.

Sumit Singh picked up a two-point raid to get Bengaluru Bulls going as they led 3-1 after two minutes. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the key man for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first half. Both teams were neck-to-neck for majority of the first half. After 10 minutes of play, both teams were level at 8-8.

Bengaluru Bulls changed gears in the last five minutes of the first half with Pawan Sehrawat picking raid points at will. In the 19th minute the Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 19-14 but Jaipur Pink Panthers scored two quick points in the 20th minute to end the first half strongly. At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls led 19-16.

Bengaluru Bulls started the second half strongly with Rohit Kumar producing a super raid in the 27th to lead 25-18. Jaipur forced an all out in the next minute to reduce the deficit to just five points.

With just over five minutes to go, Pawan Sehrawat picked up a two-point raid to give Bengaluru Bulls 29- 24 lead. Bengaluru Bulls then inflicted an all out in the 37th minute to ensure their victory.

