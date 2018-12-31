PKL: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Gujarat Fortunegiants to enter the final

Pawan Sehrawat continued his fine run of form and top scored for the Bengaluru Bulls with 13 raid points.

Captain Rohit Kumar had an outstanding all-round game and scored 11 points for Bengaluru Bulls. Sachin got yet another super 10 for Gujarat Fortunegiants and was ably supported by Prapanjan who scored 5 raid points. While Bengaluru Bulls have qualified for the final, Gujarat still have a chance to make it when they play in the second qualifier against the winner between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi.





Pawan Sehrawat opened Bengaluru Bulls’ account with a running hand touch in the second minute while Sachin got a two-point raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants. It was Sachin who kept the Fortunegiants in the initial period of the match by picking bonus and raid points.

After seven minutes of play both teams were level on 7 points apiece as Prapanjan made a successful raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat’s famed defence was having a quiet first half and took 11 minutes to score their first tackle point.

It was an extremely cagey affair with both teams playing with a bit of caution. Bengaluru Bulls were reduced to just three men when substitute Sumit Singh made a crucial do-or-die raid. At the end of the first half, Gujarat Fortunegiants held a slender one-point advantage to lead 14-13.

The first part of the second half was a close affair yet again with the biggest surprise being Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar struggling to get a tackle point. Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted an all out in the 33rd minute to lead 26-20.

Pawan Sehrawat came up with a terrific super raid as he picked up three points to bring Bengaluru Bulls back in the game. Sehrawat followed it up with another super raid as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 29-26.

With less than four minutes to go Bengaluru Bulls led 32-26 and looked in control of the match. Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to ensure Bulls’ victory and a place in the final of the season 6.

