PKL Eliminator 2022: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan; Date, Time, Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction

In the first play-offs game of PKL Season 8, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with U.P. Yoddha in the first Eliminator match. Pune clinched the sixth position on the table with a last-day victory against playoff rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Eliminator phase.

U.P. Yoddha won't be easy pushovers having registered a third-place with a nearly-flawless end to the league stages. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have led the Yoddha attack efficiently and they will be keen on clinching a win that will set up a semi-final date with league-toppers Patna Pirates.

U.P. Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

The two teams have arguably the most in-form squads in the tournament. Both started the season sluggishly but picked up steam in the latter half. The return of form for Pardeep Narwal has been the backbone of Yoddha's success. The Record Breaker' has reminded the kabaddi fraternity of his brilliant raiding skills in the recent matches.

Surender Gill's role as the second raider is often understated. He has a very good strike rate and was U.P.'s saviour in the initial stages of the tournament. Together they will be keen to attack Pune right from the first whistle.

The match has all the chances of being a raid-fest. Just like Yoddha, Pune often resort to a two-headed attacking strategy through their brilliant youngsters Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat.

Their left-right combination has made lives difficult for most defences in the league. The teams had a 1-1 head-to-head in the league stages but most importantly, both matches were high scoring affairs.

Yoddha won the first match 50-40 while Pune clinched the second 44-38. The defences will certainly need to be switched on against the potent attacks. Pune's Sombir picked up a blow to the eye in their latest outing which could hamper his preparations.

U.P. will be hoping their much-famed corner combination of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit has a perfect night on the mat. The winners of the match will face Patna Pirates in the semifinal.

Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Here are the Dream11 fantasy tips:

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Mohit Goyat (raider), Abinesh Nadarajan (defender), Sanket Sawant (defender), Aslam Inamdar (raider), Titin Tomar (raider), Sombir (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (defender).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (raider), Ashu Singh (defender), Shubham Kumar (defender), Ankush (raider), Surender Gill (raider), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Sumit (defender).

PKL Dream11 team: Pardeep Narwal, Aslam Inamdar, Nitesh Kumar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sumit.