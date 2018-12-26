PKL: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 37-29

Sunil Kumar with a high five marshaled the defence superbly for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Rohit Gulia with 10 points and Ajay Kumar with 8 points led the raiding charge.

Despite getting a super 10 Pardeep Narwal missed two raids in the last two minutes as Patna are now staring at an elimination. Patna Pirates can still make it to the playoffs if UP Yoddha don’t win against Bengal Warriors.

Patna Pirates in the first half relied on Pardeep Narwal’s raid points as they maintained a lead. Gujarat Fortunegiants’ defence got their first tackle point in the 7th minute to trail 5-6.

It's 'sweet' revenge for @Fortunegiants in the City of Joy! 😁



Sunil Kumar & Co. pulled off a clinical win against @PatnaPirates and the defending champions' Playoffs hopes now lie in @UpYoddha's hands.



Click on https://t.co/zGcAFV4hbK to relive the thrill of #GUJvPAT! pic.twitter.com/QU6xiar7z4 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 26, 2018

Pardeep Narwal made a two-point raid in the 11th minute to give Patna 8-6 lead. Rohit Gulia kept Gujarat Fortunegiants in contention as he led the raiding charts for the team.

After 14 minutes it was a close encounter with Patna holding a slender one-point lead. Gujarat’s defence made a slow start to the match but came on their own as they inflicted a super tackle to level the match. At the end of the first half Gujarat Fortunegiants led 13-12.

The second half began on a strong note for Gujarat Fortunegiants. With Rohit Gulia picking raid points consistently and their defence keeping Pardeep Narwal quite Gujarat led 21-16 after 30 minutes. Narwal struggled to score in the initial period of the second half.

Tushar Patil made a two-point raid in the 35th minute as Patna cut the lead to 22-24 but were reduced to just two men. Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted an all out in the 36th minute as they led 28-23.

Pardeep Narwal picked up a two-point raid in the 37th minute as Patna trailed 26-29. With less than three minute to go Gujarat Fortunegiants held a slender two-point lead. Sunil put in an excellent super tackle on Pardeep Narwal to give Gujarat 32-28 lead. Gujarat forced another super tackle in the 39th minute to ensure a victory.

Source: Press Release