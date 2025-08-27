English Edition
PKL has given me everything, including my family UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

By MyKhel Staff

For the last six seasons, star raider Surender Gill has become synonymous with UP Yoddhas. When he reflects on his journey, a striking emotion stands out - "Pro Kabaddi League has given me everything."

"All the fame and money has been the by-product of PKL," he says with gratitude. "Everything I have earned in my life has come because of this league. But above all, it gave me UP Yoddhas, a team that feels like family."

That bond with the Yoddhas is what fuels him today. Gill has lived the heartbreak of last season's semi-final exit; a match he says was decided by "one raid." But instead of looking back, he looks forward. "There is no single mistake to blame. We know margins are thin, but our goal this year is clear, take that extra step and make sure Yoddhas cross the line," Gill declares.

What sets the Yoddhas apart, Gill insists, is their culture. "The league runs for two months. You can't win every game, but the positivity in our camp never changes. That's because of the coaches and management."

Surender Gill
The star raider sets his sights on clinching the maiden title for the team that has stood firmly behind him since 2019.

He adds a telling contrast. "In other teams, if you get injured, you are sometimes compelled to play. In UP Yoddhas, that will never happen. They put players' well-being first, always."

The team reflects the spirit of the state Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddhas represent the grit, the relentless and the discipline of UP. Every player brings with him a story, which spans from small-town struggles to kabaddi stardom.

For Gill, his bond with the team as well as the ownership is personal. He praises how GMR Sports promotes kabaddi with grassroots programs and data-driven strategies. From spotting talent in the hinterlands to using analytics for game-day preparation, the owners are invested in creating champions. "Please continue to support us this time, with greater vigour and passion. Last time, we fell short in the semi-finals. That shall not be the case in PKL 2025," he promises.

For UP Yoddhas, the mission is bigger than one player. It's about a state, a squad, and a sporting family chasing its first-ever title. And for Surender Gill, the dream feels incomplete until that day arrives.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:23 [IST]
