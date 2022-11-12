PKL: India’s War Veterans Cheer Gujarat Giants

The stadium witnessed emotional scenes - one that will be etched in everyone's memories - as the veterans joined the Kabaddi players on the field to sing the national anthem.

The veterans are part of a rehabilitation programme by Paraplegic Rehabilitation Center (PRC) at Kirkee in Pune. It is a nodal organisation that improves the lives of soldiers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force who have had spinal cord injuries.

PKL: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Highlights: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav lead Warriors to big win

Adani Sportsline's annual Ahmedabad Marathon, which is held in support of the Indian Armed Forces, also contributes to PRC. The proceeds from the Ahmedabad Marathon will go to support rehabilitation programmes organised by PRC.

In the PKL match on Saturday, the Gujarant Giants fell to a crushing loss against the Bengal Warriors. Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) were the top performers for the Warriors on the night.

In their next PKL encounter, the Gujarat Giants will be up against the Haryana Steelers on Monday (Nov. 14). The match against Steelers will be their final PKL outing in Pune for this edition. After that, the caravan moves to Hyderabad, the city of the iconic Charminar.

Source: Media Release