PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers came back strongly in the second half but just fell short in the last five minutes of the match. Deepak Niwas Hooda earned his 9th super 10 of the match for Jaipur and got able support from Selvamani.

Both teams are out of the playoffs race and were playing for pride more than anything else.

Selvamani produced a super raid as early as the third minute to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 5-2 lead. Haryana Steelers fought back to level the match at 5-5 after four minutes. It was an evenly contested affair in the first half as both teams traded raid and tackle points.

The lead kept on changing hands but no team was able to assert complete domination in the first half. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence did a fine job on Haryana Steelers’ star raider Monu Goyat in the first half. Goyat could score just one point in the first half and it was left to Vikas Kandola to get raid points.

They played for pride and played well, as @JaipurPanthers made sure they got off the foot of the Zone A table with a well-deserved victory against @HaryanaSteelers in #JAIvHAR tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hqwmsamu1o — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 18, 2018

Kandola made a successful raid in the 18th minute to level the match at 13-13. With little to choose between the two teams, it wasn’t a surprise to see them go level on points at the end of the first half.

Jaipur Pink Panthers began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 25th minute to lead 21-14. Haryana Steelers mounted an excellent comeback as from trailing 17-26, they led 27-26. Monu Goyat made a two-point raid whereas their defence also sprung into action to contain Jaipur raiders.

The match was headed for a photo finish in the last five minutes. Jaipur Pink Panthers held a slender one-point lead with just over four minutes to go. Ajinkya Pawar made a crucial raid in the 37th minute as he sent back Monu Goyat to the bench and gave the Pink Panthers 30-27 lead. Deepak Niwas Hooda made a successful do-or-die raid in the 39th minute to ensure the victory for Jaipur Pink Panthers. An all out was inflicted by Jaipur as they ran out winners in the end.

Source: Press Release