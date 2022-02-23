PKL Semifinal 2022: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha - Date, Time, Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction

Pardeep Narwal spent five seasons with Patna Pirates, where he won three titles, before UP Yoddha made him the most expensive player in PKL history following a INR 1.65 Crore winning bid at the season 8 auction.

Now, the Pirates, who reached the semifinal directly by finishing at the top of the PKL 8 points table, will meet UP Yoddha, who hammered Puneri Paltan 42-31 in the first eliminator en route to the semifinal.

PKL 8 Semi-Final: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC; Schedule, Live Streaming

In the eliminator, it was none other than Pardeep Narwal's 18-point performance along with corner duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar tackling consistency that helped UP Yoddha seal their last 4 berth.

Apart from the trio, raider Surender Gill, all-rounder Gurdeep and, defensive pair of Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar also contributed to Yoddha's progress from the eliminator.

For Patna Pirates, raiding trio of captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh and Sachin Tanwar will be in focus on the offensive front. They also have the likes of Monu Goyat to call upon when needed.

The Pirates defence is made up corner duo of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui and Sunil, while Sajin Chandrashekar and Neeraj Kumar provide support as covers.

In the two meetings between the two sides earlier this season, UP Yoddha edged Patna Pirates 36-35 in the first fixture, while Pirates avenged that loss with a narrow 37-35 win in the reverse fixture.

Overall, the two sides have met 8 times in PKL, with Pirates holding a narrow lead of 4 wins to Yoddha's 3 wins, while one match has ended in a tie. Both teams head into the semifinal contest with just one loss in their last 5 matches in PKL 8.

Now, let's take a look at the possible playing 7s and dream11 team for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

UP Yoddha Predicted Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep

Dream11 Best Pick: Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Sajin Chandrashekar (Defender - PAT), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui (All-rounder - PAT), Pardeep Narwal (captain/Raider - UP), Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider - PAT), Guman Singh (vice-captain/Raider - PAT)

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Start time and date: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 23)

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar