PKL: Top performers, best team: Bengaluru leg review as Pro Kabaddi League action shifts to Pune

The kabaddi fans in Pune will be treated with a Triple Panga on Friday (Oct. 28) as Tamil Thalaivas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against the home team Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be up against UP Yoddhas on the opening day of the Pune leg.

Ahead of the Pune leg, Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh opened about playing in front of home fans from October 28 - November 16. "We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we've been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way," said Ramesh.

The Puneri Paltan have been performing brilliantly in the competition so far. They have registered four back-to-back victories and are currently at the fourth place in the standings.

When asked about their performance, Puneri Paltan Captain Fazel Atrachali said, "This season has been interesting for me because I have been a part of four back-to-back wins for the first time after a few seasons. I am very happy with our performance. All teams need players like Mohammad Nabibakhsh because he can cover for anybody in the team."

Delhi dominate in Bengaluru

The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years.

The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile the Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the second position with 26 points.

Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune from 28 October 2022 to 16 November 2022, after which, the competition will move to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The tournament will be held in Hyderabad until Dec. 10, 2022.

PKL Matches on Friday (Oct. 28)

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: 8:30pm IST

Match 3: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha: 9:30pm IST

