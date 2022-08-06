Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold At The PKL Season 9 Player Auction

Pawan Sehrawat as expected became the most expensive player in PKL history after Tamil Thalaivas splashed the cash on the Hi-Flier, who also became the first player to cross the Rs 2 Crore mark. Thalaivas was locked in a bidding war with U Mumba and finally clinched the deal at Rs 2.26 Crore.

Pawan's former side Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, made raider Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player in the Kabaddi league's history. Guman Singh also earned big bucks, while Iran's "Sultan" Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive foreign player.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams after PKL Season 9 auction

The Auction will continue on Saturday (August 6) with category C and D players up for grabs as well as the remaining Category B players with many teams yet to reach their squad minimum requirement of 18 players.

Here is the full list of players sold at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction:

Player Category Position Base Price Team Bought For Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Foreign) A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan Rs 87 Lakhs Fazel Atrachali (Foreign) A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan Rs 1.38 Crore Deepak Hooda A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 43 Lakhs Rohit Gulia A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 30 Lakhs Parvesh Bhainswal A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 62 Lakhs Sandeep Dhull A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Dabang Delhi Rs 40 Lakhs Surjeet Singh A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 50 Lakhs Abhishek Singh A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 60 Lakhs Pardeep Narwal A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs UP Yoddhas Rs 90 Lakhs (FBM) Sachin Tanwar A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 81 Lakhs (FBM) Manjeet A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Haryana Steelers Rs 80 Lakhs Vikash Kandola A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls Rs 1.70 Crore V Ajith Kumar A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 66 Lakhs Pawan Sehrawat A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas Rs 2.26 Crore Ajinkya Kapre B All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 26 Lakhs Nitin Rawal B All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers Rs 37.50 Lakhs Vishal Bhardwaj B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 30 Lakhs Sunil B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 21.50 Lakhs Vishal B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi Rs 20 Lakhs Sunil Kumar B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 90 Lakhs Surinder Singh B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 35.50 Lakhs Girish Maruthi Ernak B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 20 Lakhs Siddharth Desai B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 20 Lakhs Chandran Ranjit B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Gujarat Titans Rs 30 Lakhs Pardeep Kumar B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Gujarat Titans Rs 20 Lakhs (FBM) Shrikant Jadhav B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 26 Lakhs Nitin Tomar B Raider Rs 20 Lahs UP Yoddhas Rs 20 Lakhs Monu Goyat B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 20 Lakhs Ashish B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 45 Lakhs Guman Singh B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 1.22 Crore