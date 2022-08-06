English
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold At The PKL Season 9 Player Auction

By
Vikash Kandola becomes second most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

The stage for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 was set with the vivo PKL Season 9 Player Auction on Friday (August 5) in Mumbai, where four players fetched bids that made them crorepatis.

Pawan Sehrawat as expected became the most expensive player in PKL history after Tamil Thalaivas splashed the cash on the Hi-Flier, who also became the first player to cross the Rs 2 Crore mark. Thalaivas was locked in a bidding war with U Mumba and finally clinched the deal at Rs 2.26 Crore.

Pawan's former side Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, made raider Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player in the Kabaddi league's history. Guman Singh also earned big bucks, while Iran's "Sultan" Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive foreign player.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams after PKL Season 9 auction

The Auction will continue on Saturday (August 6) with category C and D players up for grabs as well as the remaining Category B players with many teams yet to reach their squad minimum requirement of 18 players.

Here is the full list of players sold at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction:

Player Category Position Base Price Team Bought For
Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Foreign) A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan Rs 87 Lakhs
Fazel Atrachali (Foreign) A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan Rs 1.38 Crore
Deepak Hooda A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 43 Lakhs
Rohit Gulia A All-rounder Rs 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 30 Lakhs
Parvesh Bhainswal A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 62 Lakhs
Sandeep Dhull A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Dabang Delhi Rs 40 Lakhs
Surjeet Singh A Defender Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 50 Lakhs
Abhishek Singh A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 60 Lakhs
Pardeep Narwal A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs UP Yoddhas Rs 90 Lakhs (FBM)
Sachin Tanwar A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 81 Lakhs (FBM)
Manjeet A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Haryana Steelers Rs 80 Lakhs
Vikash Kandola A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls Rs 1.70 Crore
V Ajith Kumar A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 66 Lakhs
Pawan Sehrawat A Raider Rs 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas Rs 2.26 Crore
Ajinkya Kapre B All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 26 Lakhs
Nitin Rawal B All-rounder Rs 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers Rs 37.50 Lakhs
Vishal Bhardwaj B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 30 Lakhs
Sunil B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Patna Pirates Rs 21.50 Lakhs
Vishal B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi Rs 20 Lakhs
Sunil Kumar B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 90 Lakhs
Surinder Singh B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 35.50 Lakhs
Girish Maruthi Ernak B Defender Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 20 Lakhs
Siddharth Desai B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 20 Lakhs
Chandran Ranjit B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Gujarat Titans Rs 30 Lakhs
Pardeep Kumar B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Gujarat Titans Rs 20 Lakhs (FBM)
Shrikant Jadhav B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors Rs 26 Lakhs
Nitin Tomar B Raider Rs 20 Lahs UP Yoddhas Rs 20 Lakhs
Monu Goyat B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs Telugu Titans Rs 20 Lakhs
Ashish B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 45 Lakhs
Guman Singh B Raider Rs 20 Lakhs U Mumba Rs 1.22 Crore
Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 0:11 [IST]
