English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Giants beat unbeaten Dabang to complete hat-trick of wins

By
Gujarat Fortune Giants spoilt Dabang Delhis young raider Naveen Kumars Super-10 party
Gujarat Fortune Giants spoilt Dabang Delhi's young raider Naveen Kumar's Super-10 party

Mumbai, August 1: Gujarat Fortune Giants continued their unbeaten run in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 with yet another win against Dabang Delhi. Sunil Kumar and Company spoilt Dabang's young raider Naveen Kumar's Super-10 party with an emphatic 31-26 win at Worli, Mumbai on Thursday (August 1).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Results | Points Table

In a see-saw battle, which was dominated by defenders, Giants handed Delhi team its first defeat of the season. In the process, Gujarat Fortune Giants (15) placed itself second in the points tally behind Delhi, who also have 16 points but played one extra game. For a record Giants had beaten UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls in previous encounters.

Once again for the Gujarat Fortune Giants, all-rounders GB More (9) and Rohit Gulia (8) raised the toast. GB More was lethal when it came to raiding. In fact his 33rd-minute raid, where he not only escaped a super tackle but also put Dabang at the gates of all-out changed the course of the match.

In his next raid, More sent back lone defender Saeed Ghaffari on the bench as Gujarat inflicted their first and match's second all-out.

It also propelled Giants to a healthy 25-20 lead with seven minutes for the final whistle. Couple minutes later More came up with a superb ankle hold against raiding Delhi's experienced Chandran Ranjit to put the match beyond Dabang's reach.

Earlier, in the first half Giants started on an explosive note and raced to a 3-0 lead. Giants gradually increased their tally but Delhi managed to keep the pace through Naveen Kumar who had three successful raids.

For the Gujarat team, things changed in the 18th minute when Sachin had an unsuccessful raid followed by Naveen's acrobatic touchpoint sending substitute Sonu Jaglan back. A minute later, Giants conceded first all-out when Iranian Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali got a bonus but couldn't escape from Dabang's defence ring. At half time Gujarat trailed 11-14.

On Friday (August 2), Giants will take on hosts U Mumba and stand a good chance to regain the top position.

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 22:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue