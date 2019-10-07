Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans to end the season on a high

In fact, Jaglan's 17 raid points on Monday night was the highest by any Giants' raider in a match. After a very ordinary first half, where the Giants trailed 13-21, the Rohit Gulia led team came back strongly in the second.

Jaglan used his height and swing of the body to perfection and left the opposition mere spectators. He also displayed his might twice, dragging the Titans' defenders to the mid-line for touchpoints.

Not to forget all-rounder GB More's high-quality raids. More was instrumental in unbalancing the Titans' defence at crucial junctures. In the 32nd minute when he sent back Vishal Bhardwaj and Akash Choudhary on the bench, it proved to be the turning point. In the next minute, Gujarat inflicted first all-out when Rakesh Gowda was tackled by Gujarat captain Rohit Gulia. Consequently, Gujarat took a lead at 32-30.

A couple of minutes later, Jaglan rubbed salt on the Titans' wounds with a super raid. He consumed Aakash Arsul, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary and C. Arun to put Giants in the driving seat at 36-31.

Gujarat defence also came to the party with Pankaj completing yet another high-five. The young defender played a major role in stopping Siddharth Desai, who looked dangerous. Pankaj displayed his defending skills with timely ankle hold against Desai, who completed super-10.

With three minutes left for the final whistle, Giants inflicted second all-out of the second half and the match, to take a strong grip over the match at 43-35. It was a mere formality as a couple of minutes later, Giants ended the season on a high, 48-38 win.

