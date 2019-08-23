English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Rohit Gulia Super 10 helps Gujarat Fortunegiants end their losing streak, beat Patna Pirates

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Rohit Gulia Super 10 helps Gujarat Fortunegiants end their losing streak, beat Patna Pirates

Chennai, Aug 23: Gujarat Fortunegiants put a full stop to their six-match losing streak in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 as they pipped Patna Pirates to register a 29-26 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday (August 23).

Rohit Gulia's Super 10 (10 raid points) turned out to be the gamechanger as Pardeep Narwal's early raiding runs in the game went futile. The match began on a feisty note as Pardeep Narwal took out Ruturaj Koravi in the opening raid of the game before Gujarat Fortunegiants' Rohit Gulia responded with a two-point raid. However, Patna Pirates caught the game by the scruff of the neck when Pardeep lived up to his moniker of the 'dubki king' to do a three-point super raid.

PKL 2019 Special Site

The fans had to wait till the sixth minute of the game to see the first tackle point when Jaideep tackled Sonu. Patna Pirates continued riding on the momentum they gathered to inflict an All-Out in the next minute as the scoreline read 10-3.

Gujarat Fortunegiants slowly crawled into the game thereafter courtesy of their resolute defence and silly errors from the opposition. The margin got reduced considerably as Patna Pirates only had a four-point lead in the half-time.

As the game resumed play, Gujarat Fortunegiants completed their comeback when they inflicted an All-Out to find themselves having the lead. GB More extended it further when he got Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Neeraj Kumar in a single raid.

Patna Pirates, however, refused to throw the towel as a Super Raid from Monu and subsequent successful tackles from Hadi Oshtorak meant the game became all square at 22-all.

But, an official timeout broke their rhythm as Pardeep got tackled in the first raid after it. Rohit Gulia's two-point raid later saw Gujarat Fortunegiants having a three-point lead as they looked to close out the match by winding down the clock.

In the final minute of the match, Patna Pirates' Mohammad Maghsoudlou raided Parvesh Bhainswal but it proved to be too little too late as Gujarat Fortunegiants won the tie.

Source: PKL Media

More GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 67/10 (27.5) vs AUS 179
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 21:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue