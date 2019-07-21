English

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
New Delhi, July 21: Jaipur Pink Panthers would be taking on U Mumba in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at Gachibowly Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday (July 21).

As this season's format is a double round-robin format, both the teams would be aiming for a win.

U Mumba - the winners of the season two - started their campaign in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League with a convincing win over hosts Telugu Titans in the opening match of the tournament.

An impressive display by the defence coupled with a Super 10 from raider Abhishek Singh helped U Mumba beat the Telugu Titans. U Mumba always had a solid defence and they've sent a strong message to the opponents with a win against Titans. Led by Iran's national captain Fazel Atrachali, the Mumbai-based franchise's defence looked like a fortress.

All-rounders Sandeep Narwal, and Farhad Milaghardan further strengthen U Mumba's defence. Defender Surender Singh and Atrachali were equally brilliant in their department against Titans. The team would be looking to continue their winning momentum against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

U Mumba Starting 7: Rohit Baliyan (R), Athul MS (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Surender Singh (defender), Fazel Atrachali (defender).

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League but couldn't manage to replicate their success in the subsequent seasons. The team had a forgettable outing the previous season and would be looking to turn things around this time. Pink Panthers have had a major overhaul to their squad ahead of the season seven.

Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder) will be leading the raiding department and he would be assisted by raiders Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal. The team has a good mix of young and experienced raiders which also gives them some depth in the raiding department.

The likes of Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sunil Siddhgavali will be taking care of Pink Panthers' defence.

All-rounders Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Dong Gyu, Santhapanaselvam, and Vishal make the bench strength stronger.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Captain: Abhishek Singh

Vice captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
