Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 103: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengal Warriors are strong favourites

The Bengal Warriors who are currently placed way above inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, will head into the season 7 game as strong favourites against hosts Jaipur in their den.

Bengal Warriors team news

The Bengal team look set for the semifinals as they sit comfortably on the second spot in the points table. And they have been led from the from by none other than their skipper Maninder Singh. Maninder has been in rampaging form and in the just concluded Pune leg the Bengal skipper was a standout performer. Singh also went down in the record books as he crossed 150 raid points for the season. With this he became only the second man in VIVO Pro Kabaddi history to score 150 raid points in three successive campaigns. The first player to achieve this feat was Pardeep Narwal.

Maninder's incredible form has seen the Bengal team grab a spot in the top six and they are in prime position to finish the league stage in the top two and make it straight to the semifinals of season 7. While the skipper has garnered a total of 156 raid points this season, there have been other solid performers from the Bengal team. Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 50 tackle points, while an all round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has helped the team perform consistently. Nabibakhsh has garnered a total of 91 points this season. K Prapanjan has also done his bit, chipping in with 91 points this season.

The Warriors are enjoying a decent season having won ten out of the seventeen matches played so far. They have endured four losses this season and gone on to secure three draws. The Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table, having garnered 63 points. The Bengal team will be looking to secure their fifth win on the trot when they take on hosts Jaipur on Sunday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers team news

Meanwhile, former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers haven't enjoyed a favourable season so far and will look to capitalise on their home advantage to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

The Jaipur team is placed seventh on the points table, just a rung below the top six, and they will look to get into the top six as they head into their home leg. The Panthers have collected a total of 43 points, having won only seven out of their sixteen matches this season. The Deepak Niwas-led team has lost eight matches, while securing a draw in one match.

In their last seven outings, the Panthers have lost six matches, while securing a tie in one and they will be desperate for a turnaround.

Their skipper has done his bit this season, leading from the front. Captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has secured 110 raid points and the team will hope for a match-winning show from him. Moreover, not only has Hooda been the raider to be wary of, he has put in an all round show this season, with a total of 120 points. In the defence front for the Panthers, Sandeep Kumar Dhull has been the player to watch out for as he has garnered a total of 57 tackle points.

But the Srinivas Reddy-coached team will need other members of his team to step up if they wish to stop their losing streak. The Panthers biggest win this season came against U Mumba and they will need another performance like that to bring their campaign back to life.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kuma (D), Sukesh Hedge (R)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Sandeep Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (D), Vishal (D), Sushil Gulia (R)

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D)