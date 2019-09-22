Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 104: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Favourites: Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers and the Patna Pirates have had contrasting campaigns this season, and the Haryana team will head into the match as the favoured and better-placed outfit of the two. It will be a game of raiders as Steelers' Vikash Kandola and the league's record-breaking raider, Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal face-off.

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are placed third on the points table. In their eight outings the Steelers had been in rampaging form as they won six matches, while tying one and losing the last match. With their win streak broken the Haryana team will be eyeing to get back to winning when they face the lower-placed Pirates on Monday.

The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team saw their win streak come to an end after a formidable Bengal Warriors defeated them 48-36. The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth. They have won ten out of the sixteen matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost five and tied one.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 125 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily to come up with another match-winning show on Monday.

Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 39 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show when they take on the Pirates as they face the threat of Pirates star raider Pardeep Narwal.

Patna Pirates team news

Despite having a raider like Pardeep Narwal in their armour, the Patna Pirates are not enjoying an ideal season. The Pirates' story this season has revolved around individual performances more than team show and the Patna team will need to come together as a unit if they are to salvage their season. Their playoff chances look bleak as they are currently placed ninth on the points table with a total of 38 points from seventeen matches.

The Pirates have won six out of the 17, while losing ten matches and securing one tie. But the last couple of matches have seen the Pirates turn their game around and they will hope to put on another match-winning knock for nothing but a win. The Patna team head into Monday's match on the back of three back-to-back wins and a tie in their last match.

Needless to say the oustanding performer for the Pirates this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 207 raid points this season and he will be a threat to the Steelers. While Narwal has raided the oppositions den, Neeraj Kumar has done his bit to hold up the defence for the Pirates, garnering 47 points this season. But the Pirates defence needs to be stronger going ahead. Another top performer for the Pirates this season has been all rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has chipped in with 41 points.

An all-round effort from the Patna Pirates can trouble any team on a good day and captain Narwal will hope to come away with a win against the Steelers.

Starting 7s:

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R)

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D)

My Dream11: Vikash Kandola (R), Pardeep Narwal (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Naveen (R), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Ravi Kumar (D)