English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 104: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 104: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: The seventh season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is nearing its business end and as the race for the playoffs heat up, the Haryana Steelers will take on the Patna Pirates in match number 104 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday (September 23).

PKL Fixtures | PKL Results | PKL Points Table

Favourites: Haryana Steelers

Favourites: Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers and the Patna Pirates have had contrasting campaigns this season, and the Haryana team will head into the match as the favoured and better-placed outfit of the two. It will be a game of raiders as Steelers' Vikash Kandola and the league's record-breaking raider, Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal face-off.

Haryana Steelers team news

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are placed third on the points table. In their eight outings the Steelers had been in rampaging form as they won six matches, while tying one and losing the last match. With their win streak broken the Haryana team will be eyeing to get back to winning when they face the lower-placed Pirates on Monday.

The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team saw their win streak come to an end after a formidable Bengal Warriors defeated them 48-36. The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth. They have won ten out of the sixteen matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost five and tied one.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 125 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily to come up with another match-winning show on Monday.

Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 39 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show when they take on the Pirates as they face the threat of Pirates star raider Pardeep Narwal.

Patna Pirates team news

Patna Pirates team news

Despite having a raider like Pardeep Narwal in their armour, the Patna Pirates are not enjoying an ideal season. The Pirates' story this season has revolved around individual performances more than team show and the Patna team will need to come together as a unit if they are to salvage their season. Their playoff chances look bleak as they are currently placed ninth on the points table with a total of 38 points from seventeen matches.

The Pirates have won six out of the 17, while losing ten matches and securing one tie. But the last couple of matches have seen the Pirates turn their game around and they will hope to put on another match-winning knock for nothing but a win. The Patna team head into Monday's match on the back of three back-to-back wins and a tie in their last match.

Needless to say the oustanding performer for the Pirates this season has been their captain Pardeep Narwal. Narwal has led from the front garnering a whopping 207 raid points this season and he will be a threat to the Steelers. While Narwal has raided the oppositions den, Neeraj Kumar has done his bit to hold up the defence for the Pirates, garnering 47 points this season. But the Pirates defence needs to be stronger going ahead. Another top performer for the Pirates this season has been all rounder Hadi Oshtorak who has chipped in with 41 points.

An all-round effort from the Patna Pirates can trouble any team on a good day and captain Narwal will hope to come away with a win against the Steelers.

Starting 7s:

Starting 7s:

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R)

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D)

My Dream11: Vikash Kandola (R), Pardeep Narwal (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Naveen (R), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Ravi Kumar (D)

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ESP 1 - 3 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 19:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue