Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 111: Haryana Steelers Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

UP Yoddha Team News

Upbeat with their consistent show, an upbeat UP Yoddha side would be looking to give a tough fight to Haryana Steelers who are placed three rungs above them. UP Yoddha thrashed Tamil Thalaivas by a huge margin in the previous game.

UP Yoddha have regained their form now and coach Jasveer Singh's boys would be hoping to get to winning ways. The Nitesh Kumar-led side would looking to keep the momentum going. Defender Sumit has a total of 58 tackle points in 17 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 43 tackle points in as many games.

Other defenders Ashu Singh (31) and Amit (22) are also contributing. The performance of UP raiders hasn't been up to the mark, but they seem to finally picking up their form and complimenting the defence.

Shrikant Jadhav has been the best performing raider for UP in this edition with a total of 103 points in 17 games. Monu Goyat (43 points from 9 games) hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage and he's being left out from the side.

Surender Gill (47 points from 14 games) and Rishank Devadiga (45 points from 13 games) has made a little contribution to the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are a force to reckon with. In their last five outings, the Steelers have tasted defeat in one game while secured three wins and managed a tie.

The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team saw their win streak come to an end after a formidable Bengal Warriors defeated them 48-36 but they went on to beat Patna Pirates in the next game.

The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth. They have won 11 out of the 16 matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost five and tied one.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 138 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily on him. Vinay has picked up 80 raid points in 17 games.

Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 42 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show when they take on UP Yoddha.

Starting 7s:

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

My Dream 11: Vikash Kandola (R), Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Ravi Kumar (D).