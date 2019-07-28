English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 17: Bengal Warriors Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
New Delhi, July 28: Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be looking to get to winning ways when they take on each other in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at Dome@NSCI in Mumbai on Monday (July 29).

Bengal Warriors were defeated by a spirited Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. Warriors dominated for most part of the match but they let the advantage slip away in the dying minutes to end up on the losing side.

Overall, Bengal have done 28 successful raids out of 82. They have also made 22 successful tackles and only 18 went unsuccessful. Maninder is their star raider with 15 raid points and K Prapanjan (12 points) has supported the captain.

Their defenders Baldev Singh (11 successful tackles) and Rinku Narwal (6 tackles), have done well for Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder), Viraj Vishnu (D).

Puneri Paltan have suffered back to back defeats in the league and they've hardly had any positives as they are yet to taste a win. Coach Anup Kumar's side need to pull up their socks and perform as a team. Pune raiders haven't performed to their potential and that has been a major reason for their lacklustre performance. Captain Surjeet Singh has to ensure the defenders too learn from the mistakes they've committed to put up a dominant show.

Pawan Kumar (14 raid points) has been the top raider for the Paltan but didn't get much support from the rest of his teammates. Manjeet (4) and Sushant Singh (3) have failed to complement Pawan.

Manjeet, however, has performed well in the defence with 4 successful tackles to his name. Shubham Shinde (4), Sanket Sawant (3) and Surjeet Singh (2) have done little justice to their name.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Sushant Singh (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D), Sanket Sawant (D).

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
