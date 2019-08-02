Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 23: Patna Pirates Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates defeated Tamil Thalaivas 24-23 to register their second win in three games and announced their return to form.

Patna defender Jaideep scored seven tackle points and was ably supported by young Monu who chipped in with a strong all-round performance against Thalaivas.

Both Jang Kun Lee and Pardeep Narwal were largely ineffective against Thalaivas' defenders who did their homeworks well against the Patna's raiders.

Biggest positive for Patna Pirates apart from ekeing out an narrow win was their defence. Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, and Hadi Oshtorak were top performers in the defence for the three-time champions.

While the defenders and all-rounders look solid in their department, Patna's raiders haven't yet lived up to their expectations. Pardeep, Lee, and Monu would be looking to dominate in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first home game.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Deepak Hooda led his team from the front as Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers by a whopping 16 point margin. Deepak claimed 14 raid points and was tackled successfully just once by Haryana defenders.

Sandeep Dhull was their top defender in the match against Haryana as he returned with a High Five in the match (6 tackle points).

Their main defender Amit Hooda didn't look in his elements in the game but that didn't affect the team's performance and result. Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali were effective and alert in the defence and prevented Haryana raiders from scoring points. Team management would be hoping for a similar performance from them.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).