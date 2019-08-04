English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 27: Dabang Delhi Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 27: Dabang Delhi Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Aug 4: Dabang Delhi will face in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next league game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Monday (August 5).

Delhi lost their first game in the season at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants while Jaipur are on a roll with four wins and sitting at the top of points table.

The Joginder Narwal-led side has recorded three wins and must be looking to take the loss against Gujarat as an abberation. They will be taking on Pink Panthers, who are yet to concede a defeat in the league. Delhi would be hoping to make ammends following their maiden loss in the league.

Dabang Delhi looks a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. Their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Delhi raiders have condicted 61 successful raids and just 30 unsuccessful raids in four games. They've also made 30 successful tackles so far.

With 41 raid points, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 21 raid points in four games. Veteran Meraj Sheykh (7 points) has also lent his services in the raiding department whenever required.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 10 points in 4 games. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Jaipur Pink Panthers notched up an impressive 34-21 over Patna Pirates to claim their fourth successive win of the season and climb at the top of points table.

Deepak Niwas Hooda is leading the team from the front as he has accumulated 26 raiding points in four games. However, in the match against hosts Patna Pirates, it was Deepak Narwal who emerged a the top raider for Pink Panthers. Deepak claimed 8 raid points while Sandeep Dhull was once again rock solid in the defence with 8 tackle points to his name.

Their main defender Amit Hooda too looked in his elements in the game as he claimed a High-Five against Pirates.

Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali were effective and alert in the defence and prevented Haryana raiders from scoring points. Team management would be hoping for a similar performance from them.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

More JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue